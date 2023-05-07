Nasdem reminds Jokowi to be neutral in the 2024 presidential election to leave a good legacy





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – DPP Nasdem Party Chairman, Sugeng Suparwoto admitted, Ketum Nasdem Solar palo wants President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to be neutral in the 2024 presidential election. Surya Paloh also expressed this to the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. He sees neutrality as part of maintaining the sedan. Suparwoto claimed that Surya Paloh’s views were also accepted by Luhut during a lunch with the two at Wisma Nusantara. Jakarta. “Since 2014, we are not just supporters, we are the main carriers, that’s why we are Yeah want sir Jokowi leave legacy good. Both economically, politically, socially, culturally, state administration, etc., the main thing is in favor of the constitution and good political morals,” said Sugeng of the Change Office Secretariat in Jakarta. . Support or endorse of Jokowi, he felt, would make the process presidential election 2024 imbalance. Supposedly, Jokowi and his government should not side with any particular presidential candidate (candidate). “Let the best sons and daughters compete through a constitutional mechanism and a good political process. That was confirmation,” Sugeng said. Support or endorse Jokowi to a certain figure in the 2024 presidential election is indeed his right as a citizen. However, Surya Paloh wants Jokowi to position himself as a statesman ahead of this national competition. “Supposedly, I apologize, the president as head of government and at the same time the head of state must position himself as a statesman that’s it. So it’s not necessary, it’s true that it’s every human right, but able to Every public official has a name privilegebut there are also rights that need to be limited,” Sugeng said. “The problem is howendorse one by one in our opinion is not good. In context to be careless in general language”, declared the president of Commission VII of the DPR. Investment Minister/Head of Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia stressed that what Jokowi did to personalities who were to be presidential candidates was not a sunday – sunday or interfere. On the contrary, the presidential candidate must obtain the support of Jokowi. “President Jokowi’s role is not what he wants sunday – sundayso first remove the idea of ​​wanting sunday – sunday. This is what needs it, not Mr. President Jokowi, it is the presidential candidates who need the support of Mr. President Jokowi,” Bahlil said in a discussion hosted by the Indonesian Institute. survey (LSI), Wednesday 05/03/2023. ). Jokowi is considered to have an important role in the victory of the presidential candidate in the presidential election of 2024. He therefore called on the presidential candidate not to be the antithesis of Jokowi. “So be careful with these presidential candidates. If you want to get away from Mr. Jokowi, you already know the results. So I want to be honest, for the presidential candidates who want to win, be nice to Mr. President Jokowi,” Bahil said. “But if the presidential candidate makes the antithesis with Pak Jokowi, yes, go ahead, the results will also be known later,” he said.

