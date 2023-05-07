Politics
Erdogan’s ‘patient’ rival Kilicdaroglu rides high ahead of vote – Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s potential successor, has a deceptively simple plan: ensure a smooth transition after two decades of rule rooted in Islam, then leave after stripping the presidency of its powers.
Few thought that Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a bookish former official from a long-suppressed religious group, would come so close to leading one of NATO’s most strategic states.
The 74-year-old social democrat has been trying to step out of Erdogan’s shadow since he became the staunchly secular CHP leader in 2010.
He was beaten in his 2009 bid to become mayor of Istanbul by Erdogan’s ally, then lost all national elections to the president’s right-wing AKP.
Kilicdaroglus’ electoral record nearly shattered the six-party opposition alliance when he moved to challenge Erdogan in one of Turkiye’s most important votes in modern times.
The anti-Erdogan coalition agreed to support his candidacy after arguing for a year.
Maybe it was a wise choice.
Polls show few men outside Turkey have heard of being neck and neck with Erdogan ahead of next Sunday’s presidential poll.
A likely second round on May 28 is too close to announce.
I am a very patient man, Turkish analyst Gonul Tol quoted Kilicdaroglu as saying to him in 2020.
No ambition
The soft-spoken Kilicdaroglu is a study in contrasts with the brash and pompous Erdogan, a populist whose campaigning flair helped him become Turkiye’s longest-serving leader.
His silver mane and square glasses give Kilicdaroglu a professorial look that betrays his past as an accountant who worked his way up to head of Turkey’s social security agency.
The campaign saw him ignore Erdogan’s personal attacks and instead highlight the hardships all Turks have endured during years of political and economic turmoil.
One of his key commitments is to hand over to parliament many of the powers that Erdogan has accrued over the last decade of his rule.
He then pledges to step down and make way for a younger generation of leaders who have joined his multi-faceted team.
I am not an ambitious person, Kilicdaroglu told Time magazine before the vote.
His dream was to restore democracy and then sit in a corner playing with my grandchildren, he says.
kitchen cats
But he’s backed by a viral social media campaign that sidesteps states’ stranglehold on TV by addressing voters in snappy clips recorded from his retro-tiled kitchen.
These one-on-one chats get millions of views and tend to tackle topics that rarely appear in pro-government media.
One of the most famous saw Kilicdaroglu breaking taboos by talking about being Alevi.
The group has been the target of decades of violent repression because it follows a more spiritual Islamic tradition that separates it from Sunni and Shia Muslims.
Erdogan once accused the Alevis of inventing a new religion.
God gave me my life, Kilicdaroglu said in the video. I am not a sinner.
The late-night post racked up nearly 50 million views on Twitter the following morning.
steel edge
Some of his other policies have a steely edge that evokes the nationalism of Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the CHP’s first and most important leader.
Kilicdaroglu promises to return nearly four million Syrians who fled civil war to their homeland within two years.
He said the issue was not one of race but of resources in Turkey during its economic malaise.
Kilicdaroglu reaffirms this message by recalling his own modest upbringing in the Kurdish Alevi province of Tunceli.
We had no fridge, washing machine or dishwasher, he once said.
Later, he invited reporters to his black apartment to discuss his decision to stop paying his electricity bills.
It was a statement of solidarity with Turkish voters affected by inflation trying to bridge political divides.
This is my fight to claim your rights, he says next to an old-fashioned lantern casting a twinkling glow on his desk.

