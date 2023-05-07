‘Fake voters’ get immunity in Trump election interference probe





A filing said Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis offered immunity to eight “bogus voters” in his investigation into Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign’s alleged election interference. archive by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) – Eight people accused of acting as “bogus voters” have been granted immunity in Georgia’s investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election by Donald Trump’s campaign, reports a court record.

The eight voters are among more than a dozen who have signed a document falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2022 presidential election.

The immunity agreements were revealed Friday in a filing filed by defense attorney Kimberly Burroughs Debrow in response to a motion from Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis seeking Debrow’s disqualification.

Willis claimed last month that Debrow’s continued involvement in the case “is fraught with conflicts of interest that rise to the level of his disqualification from this case in its entirety.”

She alleges Debrow failed to forward a previous offer of immunity last year when an attorney on Debrow’s team told prosecutors that clients rejected it. However, when some of those clients were interviewed, they “told members of the investigation team that they had never been presented with any potential offers of immunity in 2022,” Willis claims.

“During these interviews, some of the constituents said that another constituent represented by Ms. Debrow had committed acts which constitute violations of Georgia law and that they are not party to these additional acts,” he said. -she writes.

According to Debrow’s counter filing on Friday, seven of the voters with immunity were interviewed in April.

“Based on the details of the actual immunity offers that addressed some of the attorney’s prior concerns and the attorney’s current assessment of the risks and benefits of the immunity offers, the eight voters to whom the Immunity was offered accepted,” Debrow wrote.

She claimed Willis’ team “recklessly filed their second pre-charge motion for disqualification without any factual or legal basis.”

On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill creating a prosecutorial qualifications commission, which critics say could be used as a pretext for politicized firings.

Kemp said the bill was intended to restrict “far-left prosecutors” after some Georgia prosecutors said they would not enforce anti-abortion laws in the state.

Although the legislation does not specifically name Willis, it could be used to limit his efforts to investigate interference in the 2020 election and to target pro-choice prosecutors, critics have claimed.

In April, Willis said indictments in the Trump election case were due between July 11 and September 1.

