JPKP volunteers welcome the arrival of President Joko Widodo at Raden Intan II airport – medianasional.id
Bandar Lampung, Medianasional.id – Volunteers from the Development Policy Assistance Network (JPKP), Regional Executive Council (DPW) of Lampung Province and Regional Executive Council (DPD) of South Lampung Regency met with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo at Raden Intan II Airport before take off, Friday (5/5).
DPW JPKP Lampung Provincial President, Juliansyah Lubis admitted, during his meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo said several things directly to the President.
“Alhamdulillah, we the JPKP volunteers for Lampung Province can today meet the President in person. I conveyed several things to him directly, one of which was related to the ambulance request for JPKP from province of Lampung,” Juliansyah Lubis told reporters on Friday (5/5).
His party said the reason he asked the president for an ambulance was because the JPKP in Lampung province focused on community social activities.
“In Lampung province, JPKP volunteers have been trained in 13 municipal regencies and are very active in treating sick people, so we really need these ambulances. Because the provincial government and also the regency or municipal government , in our opinion, are not sensitive to the existence of the JPKP,” he explained.
“Mr. President has responded well, and our request has also been recorded,” he added.
The one usually called Bung Lubis added that his party would also undertake to keep the budget which will be disbursed by the central government of 800 billion for the construction of road infrastructure in the province of Lampung.
“Yes, the president also said earlier that the central government will spend 800 billion funds for the development of road infrastructure. We, as the eyes and ears of Pak Jokowi, will participate in the supervision of the budget, so that no one touches the budget,” Lubis said.
“The president said there are 15 points to be built, the funds are important, we as JPKP volunteers are obliged to supervise them. I heard that the auction process is in June and for that , the first step, we will immediately have a hearing with the National Roads Implementation Agency of Lampung Province as a form of escort,” he said.
He also appealed to all JPKP members across Lampung province, so that they can oversee the budgets of APBD and APBN as well.
“An Order, I direct every Municipal District Chairman DPD, DPC and DPAC to oversee all policies of the Chairman. Regarding the allegations of corruption and the large number of Land Mafia in Lampung Province etc., like the land issue of the residents of Way Dadi Sukarame, Bandar Lampung, we must continue to monitor it until it is over,” Lubis said.
Finally, “I would like to thank our General President, Maret Samuel Sueken, for allowing us to become VIP guests during the visit of the Indonesian President to the province of Lampung”, he concluded.
In line with Juliansyah Lubis, Chairman of DPD JPKP of South Lampung Regency, Ilhamudin, S. Kom said, “As Chairman of DPD JPKP of South Lampung Regency, I am ready to help convey the aspirations of the people to the Regent. from southern Lampung regarding badly damaged roads in the regency dubbed Khagom Mufakat. This is in addition to humanitarian social assistance,” he said.
Attended the meeting of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo at the time, Chairman of DPW JPKP of Lampung Province, Juliansyah Lubis, Public Relations of DPW JPKP of Lampung Province, Arif Riana , Chairman of DPD JPKP of South Lampung Regency, Ilhamudin, S. Kom, Secretary of DPD JPKP of South Lampung Regency, Ridwansyah, Chairman of DPC Candipuro, Retno Wibowo, and also Head of DPC Natar, Siswandi.
