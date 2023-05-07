GT vs LSG: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report to Records





Image source: TWITTER GT vs LSG, Presentation Report from Ahmedabad, IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans (GT) will be looking to take a big step towards qualifying for the playoffs as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Game 51 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 7. Gujarat produced a declaration victory against Rajasthan Royals in their last game with a nine-wicket triumph. The Hardik Pandya-led side comfortably top the IPL points table with 14 points from ten matches and are clear favorites to reach the playoffs. On the other hand, LSG without KL Rahul suffered a heavy loss of 18 points as they only chased 127 points against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. But they remain third in the points table with five wins from ten games and will be eager to register their first IPL win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Presentation Report: GT vs. LSG The field at Ahmedabads Narendra Modi Stadium has a balanced surface, but hitters still enjoy big totals in T20 games here. In IPL, the average first-innings score here is 164, but it has been 179 in five games this season. The surface has been useful for pace bowlers this season with added bounce and pace on the ball. In the day one game here this season, KKR’s Rinku Singh took five straight six games against GT as both teams recorded over 200 totals. Will the throw count? Yes, it will. The teams beating first have only won 10 of the 24 IPL matches here. Gujarat lost last game here while chasing 131 points against Delhi Capitals and lost first two games here this season despite recording big totals while beating first. The winning captain of the toss will prefer to hunt here because there will be no reason in the second leg. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – The Numbers Game T20I Basic Stats Total number of matches: 10

Games won first at bat: 6

Matches won in bowling first: 4 Average T20I stats Average scores in 1st round: 160

Average scores in round 2: 137 Score statistics for T20I matches Highest total recorded – 234/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Best chased score – 166/3 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended – 107/7 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW Full Squads – Gujarat Titans Squad:Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal Lucknow Super Giants Team:Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair Latest Cricket News

