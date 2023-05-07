Imran defends Bilawal and blames Jaishankar for being a bad host





LAHORE:

Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has slammed Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for being a poor host, adding that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should have traveled to Goa with better preparation.

Jaishankar called his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a “promoter, vindicator and mouthpiece for a terror industry”.

“Victims of terrorism do not sit down with its perpetrators to discuss terrorism,” he said after a meeting of foreign ministers from member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Goa.

“Bhutto Zardari came as a foreign minister from an SCO member state; it’s part of multilateral diplomacy and we don’t see anything more than that,” the Indian foreign minister said.

“On terrorism, Pakistan’s credibility is depleting even faster than its foreign exchange reserves,” Jaishankar added.

Speaking at a rally in support of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Supreme Court Lakshmi Chowk in Lahore, Imran Khan remarked that Jaishankar’s use of language suggested he was not not gifted in the art of hospitality.

He also blamed Bilawal for not having prepared enough before his visit to India. “Did Bilawal ask anyone before going to India,” Khan asked, adding that Bilawal should have left with better preparation.

The former prime minister said Bilawal should have consulted before traveling to India and considered the pros and cons of the trip, especially when funded with taxpayers’ money.

The PTI President also condemned India’s behavior and stressed that the neighboring country should have shown more courtesy. He added that even the most powerful nations are not immune to change, saying that Pakistan is currently going through difficult times, but by establishing the rule of law, the country can recover and progress.

Castigating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khan wondered what Sharif was doing in London when the country was confronted with terrorism. The other day, six armed forces officials were martyred and yesterday, seven teachers were killed in Parachinar, he added.

The PTI leader pledged to continue his fight for the rule of law in Pakistan, calling for free and fair elections to end the political unrest in the country.

He criticized the current leaders, whom he called “imported”, for ruining the national economy and causing unprecedented inflation and unemployment in the country.

He blamed former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for imposing corrupt rulers in Pakistan and reiterated that free and fair elections were the only way forward to put end to the current chaos in the country.

Khan stressed that his party would not allow anyone to violate the Constitution and continue its fight for the true independence of Pakistan. He called their struggle a “jihad” for the real independence of the country.

In response to Khan’s appeal, rallies were held in different cities across Pakistan to express solidarity with the Chief Justice and the supremacy of the Constitution. The rallies brought together a large number of PTI workers, supporters, lawyers and people from different walks of life.

He announced a series of public rallies in Punjab, starting next week, saying he would start the rallies in Lahore and conclude them in Attock on May 14, vowing not to rest until the elections are held.

Khan stressed the importance of galvanizing people across Punjab to stand up for the rule of law and elections, saying the current Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa caretaker governments have completed their constitutional term and therefore do not have the validity to stay in power.

“We would also approach the Supreme Court for the elections,” he added.

