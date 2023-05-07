Donald Trump’s trial shows that the myth of the perfect victim persists





If one thing became clear during Donald Trump’s rape trial in New York, it’s that the myth of the perfect rape victim is alive and kicking.

Writer E Jean Carroll, who claims the former US president assaulted her in a Manhattan department store, was subjected to brutal cross-examination by her lawyer, Joe Tacopina, who almost blamed her for the alleged attack.

Tacopina asked why she didn’t scream, why she didn’t go to the police, and why she didn’t talk to a therapist. He asked why she hadn’t spoken to security at the Bergdorf Goodman department store where Carroll claims the incident happened in the mid-1990s.

Tacopina asked the same questions of another accuser who testified at trial, Jessica Leeds, who claims Trump groped her on a plane in 1979.

But Tacopina didn’t ask Carroll why she didn’t tell any friends about it, as she told two immediately afterwards.

The not-so-subtle message behind that line of questioning: If you’re not doing absolutely everything right, it’s your fault.

The saddest thing is that this is exactly how all of the women who testified in this trial said they felt after they were allegedly attacked by Trump.

Carrolls’ expert witness, psychologist Dr. Leslie Lebowitz, told the jury that such a response to sexual assault is ubiquitous. Dr. Lebowitz once compiled a list of reasons why women blamed themselves for being raped, which bordered on gallows humor.

One woman said she was raped for wearing a short skirt, while another blamed her ordeal on her long skirt. According to Dr Lebowitz, a third blamed herself for having long hair while another said it was because she went to a party.

A woman who was raped by a stranger in the middle of the night told Dr. Lebowitz: I haven’t really figured out what I did yet, but I’m sure I will.

What made this case different was how Carroll checked Tacopina in real time, showing remarkable strength and self-control.

Mr. Tacopina, the former advice columnist, told Trump’s lawyer. I was born in 1943. I am part of the silent generation. Women like me have been taught and trained to hold their heads up high and not complain.

The fact that I never went to the police is not surprising for someone my age. We were never trained to call the police, ever. I would have preferred to do anything rather than call the police.

When Tacopina repeatedly asked why Carroll didn’t yell, she fired back: You can’t beat me for not yelling.

Carroll became emotional and delivered one of the most memorable lines of the trial: I tell you, he raped me whether I screamed or not.

Leeds, a retired stockbroker who is now 81, said she did not report the incident with Trump to her bosses, she was on a business trip at the time due to the attitude towards workplace harassment in 1979.

She told the jury: At that time, in that place, in the work environment, men could basically get away with a lot.

Natasha Stoynoff, a third accuser who testified, said she did not tell her editors at People magazine about her claims that Trump groped and kissed her in a private room at his Florida estate when she did a photo shoot there in 2005 to mark the first anniversary of his marriage to his wife, Melania.

If she had, it would have caused problems for the magazine and could have hurt her career, she told the jury.

All of these answers are from another era, long before #MeToo. But what has really changed, especially given the backlash to the movement and the rise of self-proclaimed misogynists like Andrew Tate?

In Britain, how are women supposed to trust the police after the Sarah Everard and David Carrick scandals?

In this context, the idea of ​​not yelling and going to the police doesn’t sound like anything out of 1979 at all.

