Pakistan. Police arrest several workers from Imran Khan’s party during a rally in Islamabad





Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were arrested by Islamabad police during the rally in solidarity with the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan, ARY News reported. According to the details, a large number of police officers along with the prisoners’ van were deployed at F9 Park Islamabad. Islamabad police began arresting PTI workers as the rally approached F9 Park, the report said. Islamabad police arrested four PTI workers, two of them women.

Police evacuated Jinnah Avenue of PTI workers, according to the report. On Saturday, the PTI held rallies across Pakistan to show solidarity with the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial amid a standoff between the judiciary and the government over the date of the elections, reported ARY News. The PTI held rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities in Pakistan on Saturday. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold rallies every day starting next week until May 14, Geo News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan made the announcement while addressing workers at a rally at Lakshmi Chowk metro station in Lahore, organized to “support the Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Justice in leader of Pakistan”. Imran Khan’s party, the PTI, held rallies in four cities – Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar, according to Geo News report. Referring to the government led by Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan said: “It is the decision of the whole nation to respect the Constitution and [against] the way this mafia is lobbying and propagandizing against the chief justice and [other] judges,” according to the Geo News report.

Imran Khan announced that he would come out and prepare the people to protest if the elections were not held. He said: “When the Constitution of a country is violated, it means that the judicial system and the rule of law have come to an end. Above all, it means that the nation has lost its freedom and has become a slave. He added that they will not rest until the elections are held and “Pakistan is free”. (ANI)

