Opponents of Erdogan prepare to “protect” the ballot boxes

By AFP

ANKARA: There were 100 of them, all lawyers, determined to make the Turkish elections next Sunday as transparent as possible.

Packing a conference room in Ankara, they were attending vote monitoring courses organized by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political rivals. Many were discussing a claim by Turkey’s hawkish interior minister that the West was plotting an “attempted political coup” on election day. “The fact that the government is so close to losing for the first time makes us fearful of possible problems,” lawyer Ilke Yakupoglu said. “There is no way to protect our votes other than by monitoring the ballot boxes.” Polls show Erdogan neck and neck with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is also threatening to end control of parliament by his Islamic-rooted party. The arrest last week of 50 lawyers appointed by a pro-Kurdish party to monitor voting in Turkey’s ethnically diverse southeast has only heightened tensions. They were among more than 100 people gathered in what the government called an “anti-terrorist” operation. “These elections are crucial,” said Nuray Ozdogan, a member of the pro-Kurdish party that heads the Ankara Lawyers Association. “Government statements show they will not be free or fair.” Eroded trust Torn by failed and successful coups, Turkey has nonetheless established a proud tradition of democratic transitions of executive power through the ballot box. Turkey’s electoral commission has pledged to ensure a fair outcome in the country of 85 million people, including in the southeastern regions devastated by the February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people. But Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old former civil servant who leads a left-leaning secular party, said he “didn’t trust” election officials. Turkey’s democracy was last tested when the commission overruled opposition star Ekrem Imamoglu’s loss to Erdogan’s ally in Istanbul’s 2019 mayoral election. Many Erdogan voters rebelled in a re-vote, giving Imamoglu a landslide victory. Marked by the episode, supporters of Kilicdaroglu plan to send 300,000 observers to the 50,000 polling stations across Turkey, doubling their number since the last presidential vote in 2018. “We will protect the 192,000 ballot boxes,” said Oguz Kaan Salici, the main opposition party’s election security pointer. The NGO Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond) separately plans to send 100,000 of its own monitors, up from 60,000 in 2018. Vote for the dead? Groups such as Oy ve Otesi have also created websites to help nearly 1.7 million people displaced by the earthquake but who will have to return to their hometowns to vote. Opposition parties charter buses to help. European observers are concerned about the fate of voting in the heavily damaged region, particularly concerned about the possibility of people using identity documents recovered from victims to vote. “We don’t really know what happened to the identity cards” of the dead and missing, Frank Schwabe, a German lawmaker who heads the Council of Europe monitoring mission, told AFP. Schwabe will lead a 40-member team, while the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will mobilize 350 of its own experts. Ozgur Yusuf Kavukcu, who left the completely destroyed city of Antakya for Ankara, said many of his friends wanted to return both to vote and to monitor the process. “We fear that others will vote in place of the dead,” Kavukcu said. “There are people whose bodies have still not been found, like those who lived in my building next door.” But some opposition members predict a fair outcome and a smooth transition of power if Erdogan is defeated. “Power will change hands as it changed hands in 2002,” when Erdogan’s party first won, Salici said. “No one will stop this.”