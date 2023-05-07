Politics
Opponents of Erdogan prepare to “protect” the ballot boxes
ANKARA: There were 100 of them, all lawyers, determined to make the Turkish elections next Sunday as transparent as possible.
Packing a conference room in Ankara, they were attending vote monitoring courses organized by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political rivals.
Many were discussing a claim by Turkey’s hawkish interior minister that the West was plotting an “attempted political coup” on election day.
“The fact that the government is so close to losing for the first time makes us fearful of possible problems,” lawyer Ilke Yakupoglu said.
“There is no way to protect our votes other than by monitoring the ballot boxes.”
Polls show Erdogan neck and neck with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is also threatening to end control of parliament by his Islamic-rooted party.
The arrest last week of 50 lawyers appointed by a pro-Kurdish party to monitor voting in Turkey’s ethnically diverse southeast has only heightened tensions.
They were among more than 100 people gathered in what the government called an “anti-terrorist” operation.
“These elections are crucial,” said Nuray Ozdogan, a member of the pro-Kurdish party that heads the Ankara Lawyers Association.
“Government statements show they will not be free or fair.”
Eroded trust
Torn by failed and successful coups, Turkey has nonetheless established a proud tradition of democratic transitions of executive power through the ballot box.
Turkey’s electoral commission has pledged to ensure a fair outcome in the country of 85 million people, including in the southeastern regions devastated by the February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.
But Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old former civil servant who leads a left-leaning secular party, said he “didn’t trust” election officials.
Turkey’s democracy was last tested when the commission overruled opposition star Ekrem Imamoglu’s loss to Erdogan’s ally in Istanbul’s 2019 mayoral election.
Many Erdogan voters rebelled in a re-vote, giving Imamoglu a landslide victory.
Marked by the episode, supporters of Kilicdaroglu plan to send 300,000 observers to the 50,000 polling stations across Turkey, doubling their number since the last presidential vote in 2018.
“We will protect the 192,000 ballot boxes,” said Oguz Kaan Salici, the main opposition party’s election security pointer.
The NGO Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond) separately plans to send 100,000 of its own monitors, up from 60,000 in 2018.
Vote for the dead?
Groups such as Oy ve Otesi have also created websites to help nearly 1.7 million people displaced by the earthquake but who will have to return to their hometowns to vote.
Opposition parties charter buses to help.
European observers are concerned about the fate of voting in the heavily damaged region, particularly concerned about the possibility of people using identity documents recovered from victims to vote.
“We don’t really know what happened to the identity cards” of the dead and missing, Frank Schwabe, a German lawmaker who heads the Council of Europe monitoring mission, told AFP.
Schwabe will lead a 40-member team, while the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will mobilize 350 of its own experts.
Ozgur Yusuf Kavukcu, who left the completely destroyed city of Antakya for Ankara, said many of his friends wanted to return both to vote and to monitor the process.
“We fear that others will vote in place of the dead,” Kavukcu said.
“There are people whose bodies have still not been found, like those who lived in my building next door.”
But some opposition members predict a fair outcome and a smooth transition of power if Erdogan is defeated.
“Power will change hands as it changed hands in 2002,” when Erdogan’s party first won, Salici said.
“No one will stop this.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2023/may/07/turkey-polls-erdogans-opponents-prepare-to-protect-ballot-boxes-2572907.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From India’s Narender Modi to China’s Xi Jinping: World leaders congratulate King Charles on his coronation
- I was banned from entering CPAC Hungary revival free zone
- Opponents of Erdogan prepare to “protect” the ballot boxes
- British airlift capability at risk according to former RAF pilot
- Gunman kills 8 at Texas mall, police say DW 05/07/2023
- The Lakers delight the Hollywood crowd but the Warriors have seen this show before
- Women’s Tennis Defeats No. 6-Seed Duke in NCAA Tournament
- Unexplained Infertility Causes and Solutions You Need to Know | Health
- The Google Pixel 7a price was leaked ahead of Google’s I/O event on May 10th.
- 4.3 magnitude earthquake. 31 km from Palaiochora, Crete, Greece – Greek City Times
- Pakistan. Police arrest several workers from Imran Khan’s party during a rally in Islamabad
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on an 8km tour in Bangalore