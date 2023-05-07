From India’s Narender Modi to China’s Xi Jinping: World leaders congratulate King Charles on his coronation





World leaders sent their best wishes at the end of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London. Speaking to a microblogging site, the prominent figures penned congratulatory notes and marked the “historic occasion”. After the induction, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Charles and Camilla via a tweet. “Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the relationship between India and the UK will grow stronger in the years to come @royalfamily,” he said. writing. Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are confident that the relationship between India and the UK will be further strengthened in the years to come. @Royal family Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2023 US President Joe Biden, who missed the coronation and instead sent his wife and first lady Jill Biden to attend the lavish ceremony in London, paid tribute to “the enduring friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom and tweeted that the countries relationship was a source of strength for our two peoples” and that he was “proud” that his wife could be there for the “historic occasion”. Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. The enduring friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom is a source of strength for our two peoples. I am proud that the First Lady is representing the United States on this historic occasion. President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2023 Read also: Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla’s title Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Charles and stressed that the world is undergoing “profound and complex transformations” and that the international community is facing “unprecedented challenges”, according to the official Xinhua news agency. He also noted that the two countries, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, should “adopt a long-term and strategic vision to jointly promote the historic trend of peace, development, cooperation and win-win situations”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter and wrote: “The coronation is a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy. A symbol of stability and continuity. My congratulations to King Charles III and to Queen Camilla.” The coronation testifies to the enduring strength of the British monarchy. A symbol of stability and continuity. My congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/rhLM9iAFrG Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 6, 2023 French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the abbey to attend the London ceremony, also wrote a note of congratulations for the royal couple. “Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, friends of France. Proud to be by your side on this historic day,” the tweet read. Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, friends of France. Proud to be by your side on this historic day. Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 6, 2023 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated King Charles on his coronation on Saturday and thanked him and the British people for their support in the war against Russia. He described King Charles and Queen Camilla, his wife, as “true friends of Ukraine” and said his reign marked “the beginning of a new era for the British monarchy”. On Sunday, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That will take the stage for the coronation concert. It will bring together 20,000 people and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 from 8:00 p.m. BST. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-from-indias-narender-modi-to-chinas-xi-jinping-world-leaders-congratulate-king-charles-on-his-coronation-589913 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos