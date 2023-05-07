After Jokowi’s visit, it is confirmed that the damaged roads in Lampung have been repaired by the Ministry of PUPR





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) has started executing the resumption of repairs to a number of damaged roads in Lampung province. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said that the repair of the regional road refers to the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of the increase in regional road connectivity which was issued by the President in March 2023. The Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads aims to address damaged non-national roads and increase the stability of regional roads throughout Indonesia through state budget support. “We will immediately carry out the President’s order by issuing a tender for the works in May 2023, so that by June the condition of the roads can start to improve,” Basuki said in his official statement. this week-end. According to 2022 data, Lampung province has 99 sections of provincial roads with a length of 1,693 km with a stable condition of 77%, and 6,591 sections of regency road with a length of 17,774 km with a stable condition of 77%. 50% steady state. Lampung National Road is 1,298 km long with 95% stability. Currently, 15 regional roads in Lampung have been proposed to be managed through the Regional Roads Instruction, including the Kota Gajah-Simpang Randu section which the President is reviewing. The 29 km long stretch is a provincial road connecting the Central and Eastern Trans Sumatra roads in Lampung province, which is home to agricultural areas and shrimp ponds. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir and Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan reviewed the damages to the Simpang Kota road section Gajah-Simpang Randu, and Jalan Sp. Korpri-Purwotani in Lampung province on Friday (5/5/2023). Read also : Acknowledgment of residents regarding Jokowi ‘prank’ check damaged roads in Rumbia, Lampung After reviewing it, President Jokowi said the public should know that the person in charge of managing a road differs depending on the type of road. National road authorities are exercised by central government, provincial roads by governors, district/city roads by regents and mayors. “But because the damage to this regional road has taken a long time, the repairs will be borne by the central government. This year specifically for Lampung, the central government will disburse a budget of around Rs 800 billion for 15 sections of regional roads,” President Jokowi said. Previously it was known that the issue of road damage in Lampung province went viral after a TikToker Bima Yudho Saputro or “Awbimax” creates content that criticizes damage to Lampung’s infrastructure.

