Bengaluru wants BJP for good governance and development: PM Narendra Modi | Bangalore News





BENGALURU/BADAMI/HAVERI: “It is clear that Bengaluru wants the BJP. This city believes our party will continue to deliver good governance and development,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday shortly after his first day of roadshow. apparently overwhelmed by the response he received ahead of the May 10 legislative elections.

During the 26-kilometre-long Modi presentation tour, which covered 13 assembly segments, the chanting of “Bajrangbali ki Jai” and “Jai Bajarangi” was heard loudly.

Many BJP supporters, including women and children, attended the event dressed as Lord Hanuman or wearing face masks representing the deity. This was in response to the recent Congress manifesto proposal to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka if elected to power.

What I saw in Bengaluru, I say with confidence that this election is neither Modi competing nor BJP leaders or our candidates competing; it is the election that the people of Karnataka are fighting on behalf of the BJP. I see full control of the election in the hands of the people,” Modi said, addressing a rally in Badami.

At a rally in Haveri, he said the development works carried out by the central government and state governments under the BJP are there for all to see and enjoy. “It must continue, and it is possible when a stable government is in place. Only the BJP has the ability to provide a stable and people-friendly government and implement plans to make Karnataka the state no. 1 in the country,” he said. Warning the people of Karnataka against congressional guarantees”, Modi called the “Garibi Hatao” pledge announced by the party 50 years ago “the biggest fraud in history”, which is still in dispute. news.

He criticized the Congress party for corruption and accused them of resorting to personal attacks against him as the BJP government shut down their corruption. He said the BJP had achieved this by bringing Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile (JAM) and ensuring that the money was credited directly to people’s accounts. “We used a ‘trishul’ of Aadhar, mobile and Pan cards to ensure that all funds released by the Center reached directly to the beneficiary,” he added.

Taking a swipe at CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Modi sought to find out why the former CM who contested Badami’s 2018 election deserted the constituency and moved to Varuna. “The people of Badami should ask him this question. He left because he didn’t do any development work,” he added.

