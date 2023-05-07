Chinese foreign minister tells Pakistan it must overcome political instability





Islamabad, Pakistan

Expressing concern over Pakistan’s growing instability, the visiting Chinese foreign minister called on the host country to overcome political differences to pave the way for economic progress.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was in Pakistan on Saturday for the fourth Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Islamabad. It was Qin’s first visit to the country since becoming Beijing’s top diplomat.

“We sincerely hope that political forces in Pakistan will build consensus, maintain stability and more effectively address internal and external challenges so that they can focus on growing the economy,” Qin said during a briefing. press briefing alongside his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, after the strategic talks behind closed doors.

Pakistan has faced intense political turmoil since former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted a year ago in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. The lack of consensus between Khan’s party and the ruling 13-party alliance led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the electoral timetable has plunged the country into a political and constitutional crisis.

The country is also mired in a crippling financial crisis. To help Pakistan revive a stalled bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund and stave off default, China provided relief by rolling over debt and tying up funds in it to boost dangerously low foreign exchange reserves.

Qin said his country “will continue to do its best to support Pakistan’s foreign exchange and financial stability.”

Pakistan’s former envoy to the UK, US and UN, Maleeha Lodhi, told VOA that her country would have defaulted without China coming to the rescue.

“It was China’s decision to roll over even commercial loans to Pakistan that helped keep Pakistan afloat financially. So China’s aid has been extremely vital in helping Pakistan at least maintain its [foreign exchange] reservations,” Lodhi said.

China is also Pakistan’s biggest lender, with the South Asian nation owing a third of its external debt to Beijing. This debt has exploded since the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 10 years ago. Known as CPEC, the multibillion-dollar infrastructure and development project is part of China’s global Belt and Road Initiative.

By not granting large-scale debt cancellation to Pakistan, political pundit and former Pakistani government adviser Mosharraf Zaidi said Beijing is telling Pakistan to manage its affairs better.

“[The] The Chinese, I think, will continue to insist that we will not let you completely fail, but we will not support mismanagement and bad governance, which is really what Pakistan has done particularly during the last year and a half,” Zaidi told VOA.

The two foreign ministers dismissed the perception that Pakistan is falling victim to “debt trap diplomacy” and claims that China is targeting struggling economies with unsustainable lending to pursue its geostrategic goals.

“There is no basis in the so-called debt sustainability, debt trap concerns that are being propagated. Chinese investment and financial support … is in keeping with the traditions of our unique and time-tested friendship” , Bhutto Zardari told reporters.

“For those making false suggestions about the debt trap,” Qin said in a veiled reference to Washington’s criticisms of China’s investment model, “I suggest you ask these people, ‘that’ have they done for the national development and welfare of the Pakistanis?'”

The United States is Pakistan’s largest export market, followed by China.

Along with Pakistan’s economic and political instability, the security of its citizens is a major concern for China.

Despite China’s multi-tiered security plans in Pakistan, including a special military unit, Chinese workers have faced deadly attacks from militant groups that oppose the Pakistani state or view Chinese plans as an extension of what they see as state encroachment on their resources.

Qin said his Pakistani counterpart shared “Pakistan’s meticulous arrangements to protect Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan. Our two sides have agreed to track down and bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks targeting Chinese people. “.

Last November, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced two men to death accused of killing 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers working on a hydroelectric project, in a suicide bombing in July 2021.

During his brief stay in Pakistan, the head of Chinese diplomacy took part in trilateral talks with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts. The Afghan Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is facing travel restrictions imposed by the United Nations, has been granted a waiver to come to Islamabad.

Bhutto Zardari noted that for Pakistan, the central problem with Afghanistan is terrorism, which he called a “red line”.

Pakistan criticizes Kabul for not having curbed the terrorists present on its soil who have mounted almost daily attacks against Pakistani security personnel.

As China deepens its interests in Afghanistan, Qin said ahead of the trilateral talks that he hoped “Pakistan and Afghanistan will bear in mind the bigger picture and try to resolve issues between each other through dialogue. and consultation”.

Qin’s visit to Pakistan follows the Pakistani army chief’s visit to Beijing just over a week ago and a bilateral political consultation there in March. The two heads of state met in China last November.

A recent Washington Post report on US intelligence leaks found that Pakistani officials were seeking to distance the country from the United States on key issues to avoid damaging its relationship with China.

Alongside Pakistan’s foreign minister, China’s top diplomat attacked the United States, at one point saying that Beijing and Islamabad would continue to work together to “oppose the Cold War mentality, the game of zero sum”.

On the challenges of balancing relations with two competing world powers, former Pakistani envoy Lodhi told VOA: “Pakistan has made it clear that it will not be part of any anti-China coalition that the United States makes. their best to mobilize across the world.”

In political expert Zaidi’s view, however, Islamabad’s constraint is to maintain strategic ties with China and bolster its weak relationship with the United States because Pakistan is “too big to choose.” a side, but it is also too small to choose a side successfully”.

