Donald Trump hails a “special friendship” with Hungary





Conservatives are waging a historic battle with Marxist globalists and communists around the world against “barbarians who want to destroy our freedom and our traditions”, former US President Donald Trump said in a video message released at the opening of the closing day of the CPAC Hungary conference in Budapest on Friday.

Trump stressed that Western civilization is in serious trouble, that it must be saved and that Europe and America must “stand together to defend our borders, our Judeo-Christian values, our identity and our way of life. “. great honor to welcome “freedom-loving patriots” gathered at the CPAC conference in Budapest, with whom he declared “the belief that faith and the family are the foundation of a good and free society” and that “a nation without borders is not a nation”. at all “. Donald Trump believes that tradition, the rule of law, freedom of speech and the God-given dignity of all human life are the ideals that unite the conservative movement and will save Western civilization. In his post,

the former US president also said that during his four years in office he had been honored to deepen the “special friendship” between the United States and Hungary, and thanked Prime Minister Viktor Orbn for that.

To the conservative citizens of Hungary and across Europe, Donald Trump said “keep fighting to defend our freedom and our civilization”. “We are ready to win and we will,” said the former US president.

Opening the conference’s closing day, former American television host and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake spoke about the need to fight the world of fake news, which seeks to “crush “Truth-tellers” and “strong leaders” like Viktor Orbn. and Donald Trump. We need strong leaders who are ready to face the media, who are not afraid of criticism and who are not worried about attempts to erase them from social media,” he said.

Kari Lake also said that

it was a very good idea to bring representatives of Ukraine and Russia, who are at war, to the negotiating table in Budapest to end the armed conflict as soon as possible.

He recalled that the United States has so far spent $170 billion to support Ukraine, while drug cartels enter the country through the “wide open border” to the south. Lake said “money should be taken out” of this war and the Russian and Ukrainian presidents should sit down to negotiate. “Mothers demand peace for their children,” concluded the American politician.

Via MTI, featured photo: Hungary today.

