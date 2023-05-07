Prime Minister Modi ends his campaign in Bangalore with a roadshow





Prime Minister and top BJP leader Narendra Modi during a road show ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on May 7, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed off on his high-tension campaign for the assembly elections in Bengaluru state with a road show covering the central and eastern parts of the city on Sunday morning. Despite the early morning rain, thousands of people gathered on either side of the streets, some of them armed with umbrellas, eager not to miss the chance to catch a glimpse of and greet the prime minister. The roadshow was delayed for nearly an hour as the Prime Minister was unable to travel to HAL airport from Mekhri Circle as planned due to rains and he came by road. The roadshow started at New Thippasandra, passed through JB Nagar, Indiranagar, Ulsoor and reached Trinity Circle. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan accompanied the Prime Minister in the open jeep. As BJP workers on either side of the vehicle showered him with flowers, he was seen throwing flowers at people who had gathered to greet him. He was seen waving to the crowd. Like Saturday, also Sunday, many BJP workers had come dressed as Lord Hanuman and a group of more than 200 priests organized by the BJP chanted Hanuman Chalisa, apparently in protest against the Congress’ promise to ban Bajrang Dal s they came to power. Students appearing for #NEETUG2023 at the Army Public School center, a few meters from #PMModiroad show route, in #Bengaluru May 7, 2023

: @photomurali1pic.twitter.com/tQ0tlkrYD3 — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) May 7, 2023 It was feared the roadshow could cause traffic disruption in the city, so much so that aspiring NEETs could find it difficult to get to exam centres. However, although it started an hour late, the roadshow ended at noon, even though the presentation time for NEET students at the exam centers is at 12:30 p.m. and they can go no later than 1:30 p.m.

