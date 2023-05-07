Erdogan, undefeated, approaches a knife vote



Recep Tayyip Erdogan has become one of the most important but controversial Turkish leaders in 20 years of rule.

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will put his two-decade legacy on the line next Sunday in a knife vote against a powerful alliance based on anger over economic hardship and its authoritarian turn.

The 69-year-old has become one of Turkey’s most important and controversial leaders since his Islamic-rooted party ended half a century of secular rule and ushered in an era of social transformation.

Turkey has emerged as a strategic player with a vibrant economy and a modern drone army that has moved battlefields in wars stretching from Libya to Ukraine.

Erdogan’s global stature soared when he helped stem Europe’s migrant crisis in 2016 – then plunged when he unleashed a crackdown on dissent later that same year.

He is entering one of the biggest elections of Turkey’s modern era with his popularity weighed down by a crippling cost of living crisis and the social aftershocks of a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 dead.

The real possibility of defeat saw Erdogan defiantly turn to highly polarizing themes that left the polls feeling like a powder keg.

He accuses the West of financing his “pro-LGBT” rivals and presents himself as a defender of conservative values ​​against attacks by foreign “terrorists”.

The increasingly feverish atmosphere prompted opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to ask his supporters to stay home if they win.

“If we go out, there may be riots, armed people may take to the streets,” warned the 74-year-old secular opposition leader.

– ‘Political coup’ –

The nation of 85 million seems as divided as ever over whether Erdogan has done more harm than good in the only Muslim-majority country in the NATO defense bloc.

The entry of two minor candidates means that Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu will likely face each other again in a second round on May 28.

But some of Erdogan’s more hawkish ministers are issuing warnings about Western efforts to undermine Turkey’s power through the polls.

The parliamentary and presidential elections will see Erdogan face a six-party alliance that spans Turkey’s broad political spectrum and includes some of his former allies.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has repeatedly referenced US President Joe Biden’s suggestion in 2019 that Washington should embolden the opposition “to confront and defeat Erdogan”.

“July 15 was their real coup attempt,” Soylu said of a failed 2016 military coup that Erdogan blamed on a US-based Muslim preacher.

“And May 14 is their attempted political coup.”

– Broken society –

Erdogan continues to be revered in more conservative swaths of Turkey for lifting religious restrictions and bringing modern homes and jobs to millions through state construction and investment.

Turkey is now filled with hospitals and interconnected with airports and highways which boost trade and give the vast country a more inclusive feel.

It empowered conservative women by allowing them to remain veiled in school and in public office – a right that did not exist in the secular state created from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire in 1923.

And he quickly won the support of Turkey’s long-suppressed Kurdish minority as they sought a political solution to their armed struggle for an independent state.

But his equally passionate critics point to a more ruthless streak that emerged with the violent crackdown on protests in 2013 – and became even more apparent with the sweeping purges he unleashed after the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Erdogan turned on the Kurds and imprisoned or stripped tens of thousands of people of their state jobs on collateral charges of “terrorism” that sent shivers through Turkish society.

Polls show young voters who have no memory of the corruption and economic crises that ravaged Turkey before Erdogan’s rise to power prefer Kilicdaroglu by a two-to-one margin.

– Democratic traditions –

Erdogan’s biggest problems started when he decided to defy the rules of economics by cutting interest rates to fight inflation in 2021.

The lira has collapsed and inflation has reached 85% since the start of his experiment.

Millions of people have lost their life savings and gone into deep debt.

Polls show that the economy worries Turks more than any other issue – a point that Kilicdaroglu did not lose.

The retired civil servant pledges to restore economic order and bring in huge sums of Western investors who fled the chaos of Erdogan’s more recent regime.

Kilicdaroglu’s party will send 300,000 observers to Turkey’s 50,000 polling stations to ensure a fair result on election day.

A Western diplomatic source pointed to Turkey’s strong tradition of respecting election results.

Erdogan’s own supporters turned against him when the Turkish leader tried to undo the opposition’s victory in the 2019 municipal elections in Istanbul.

But the source observed a note of concern in Erdogan’s ranks.

“For the first time MPs (from the ruling party) are openly discussing the possibility of defeat,” the source said.