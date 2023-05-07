No poor in China? Videos showing poverty disappear from social networks





By India Today World Desk: Chinese President Xi Jinping says the country has overcome poverty. However, videos about poverty in China or discussions about poverty are taboo and have been banned on news or social media platforms in the country. A video of an elderly woman showing the groceries she could buy with 100 yuan (INR 1,182), roughly her monthly pension and only source of income, has been deleted after going viral on social media sites in China, The New York reported. Time. Learn more Hu Chenfeng recorded the footage that was deleted from the Chinese Internet and posted it on popular video sites. According to many social media commenters, he was revealing too much. This topic is untouchable, wrote a commenter on a now-deleted thread on Zhihu, a site similar to Quora. Another wrote: Her story was censored simply because it showed what life is like for a lot of people. The social media accounts of a singer who spoke about poverty in China through his songs have been suspended. I wash my face every day, but my pocket is cleaner than my face, he sings. I went to college to help rejuvenate China, not to deliver meals. Her song was banned and her social media accounts were suspended. Last year, in 2022, a migrant worker in China garnered widespread sympathy and attention after he was seen struggling to support his family after testing positive for Covid. He became known as the hardest working person in China. Censors blocked discussions about him and local authorities were stationed outside his home to prevent journalists from visiting his wife. In 2021, Xi Jinping declared a comprehensive victory in the battle against poverty. Yet many people remain poor or live just above the poverty line. The subject of poverty has become a taboo subject that arouses the ire of the government. In March, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s internet regulator, announced that it would crack down on anyone who posts videos or messages that deliberately manipulate sadness, incite polarization, create harmful information that harms the image of the Party and government, and disrupts economic and social development. The country’s internet regulator has banned sad videos of the elderly, people with disabilities and children. Behind the ban is a government keen to keep all discussions about China positive, The New York Times reported. The Communist Party boasts of how many people it has lifted out of poverty over the past four decades, while refusing to mention how it plunged the entire nation into abject poverty under Mao Zedong. The fight against poverty is a medal that the party wears to claim its legitimacy. But despite China’s rise as an economic powerhouse, its social safety net is radically inadequate and the government is eager to block any discussion of the conditions the poor face. Searching for the Chinese word pinkun, or poverty, on the nation’s largest news portal, qq.com, the top news is research that shows poverty is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. The media rarely talk about the systemic causes of poverty in China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/world/story/no-poor-china-videos-showing-poverty-vanish-from-social-media-2375913-2023-05-07 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos