President Joko Widodo: The 42 ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo is ready – ANTARA News Southeast Sulawesi – ANTARA News Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi





Labuan Bajo (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has said the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), is ready to be held in the coming days. “Two more days, it’s ready, everything is ready, everything is ready. We lasted (checked), after Eid, we checked. That means it’s just the implementation,” said said Jokowi at Komodo Labuan Bajo Airport, West Manggarai Regency, NTT on Sunday afternoon. Jokowi and First Lady Iriana arrived at Komodo Airport, Labuan Bajo, at 3:32 p.m. WITA on Sunday using the presidential plane. Upon arrival at Komodo airport, Jokowi and Iriana were greeted with dancing Arrived in Makkah which will be a welcome dance for delegates at the 2023 ASEAN Summit. A total of 14 dancers who are a combination of students from SMKN 3 Komodo as well as several high schools and colleges in Labuan Bajo performed the dance in front of Jokowi and Iriana. Upon their arrival in Labuan Bajo, Jokowi and Iriana were greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Commander of TNI l Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, National Police Chief General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, NTT Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat and NTT Deputy Governor Josef Nae Soi. On this occasion, Jokowi also smiled slightly when he received questions from reporters regarding his arrival at an office in Labuan Bajo. Jokowi also asked all elements to focus on the implementation of the 42nd ASEAN Summit. “Where is the office? Indeed, the summit is being held here. Focus, focus, focus in ASEAN Summit-her. All ministries and agencies focus on ASEAN Summithim,” Jokowi said. This news was published on Antaranews.com with the title: President Jokowi says the 42nd ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo is ready

