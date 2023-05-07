GOP moderates are cowards for not confronting Donald Trump





Although he has sunk into further disrepute since leaving the White House, in remarkable or perhaps unremarkable ways, Donald Trump has firmly established his position as the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

On the face of it, it’s easy to attribute Trump’s success simply to the increased radicalization and division apparent in the “land of the free.” But I see it differently.

For me, the cowardly backsliding of moderate Republicans has not been blamed enough for the marginalization of American conservatism. Their opposition to Trump, despite increased opportunities for it to be effective, has been both pitiful and pathetic.

After the disappointing Republican performance midway through 2022, for which Trump was clearly guilty, one would have hoped to see the emergence of a candidate with the potential to restore respectability to the GOP leadership. After all, luck was staring them in the face.

Yet no viable moderate competitor has emerged. While some will say the party is so lost that at this point the situation is hopeless, how do we know this to be true if no one has tried?

As a result, the Trump virus continued to infect and spread. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as the likeliest candidate to take on Trump, is just Trump without the fun. He is equally committed to advancing dogmatic agendas, whether on guns, LGBT rights or abortion. It’s just less funny. A little.

Trump’s presidency was characterized by the binary choice he created: you were either with him or against him. This polarizing force instilled fear in those who dared to challenge him. However, in the current nominating environment, there is no excuse for moderate Republicans to cower. Gone is their fear of alienating Trump’s electoral base because that base has left them. After all, it’s a base that despises them as much as they despise this base. Instead, they should jump at the chance to confront him.

But this cowardice is built in, starting from the top. Party leaders, like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, have often been reluctant to criticize Trump, fearing their political careers will be jeopardized. The election of Ronna McDaniel as President of the Republican National Committee is another signal. She is widely believed to have been chosen because she is in the best position to prevent Trump from forming a dissident movement, should he lose the nomination.

Their support sends a message to grassroots Republicans that dissent from Trumpism is not welcome.

So if the GOP is truly lost to the MAGA movement, why haven’t we seen more defections to the Democrats or an appetite for an alternative movement? The Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed by moderate Republicans, is the closest thing, but its efforts alone are not enough.

Asa Hutchinson, a former two-term governor of Arkansas, is running as a “non-Trump” candidate, vowing to uphold “common sense, consistent conservatism.” While commendable, Hutchinson votes with less than 1% support, unable to build momentum in large part due to the absence of figures like Mitt Romney, highlighting the apathy and fear that have become pervasive among moderate Republicans.

One has to wonder what happened to the conviction and performance of these moderates in the face of Trump’s antics. Where is Jeb Bush, who was last reported trying to buy and sell Israeli spyware through his private equity firm? And even if they are silent now, at least Bush and Romney have already tried to take on Trump. Where are the many others who never even cared? They are far more wrong.

Reckless refusals to confront Trump are directly responsible for his continued popularity. History will not judge well those moderates who gave up a tough fight because they thought it was a hopeless fight. Those who have raised the white flag and abandoned their party to the MAGA pirates will be seen for what they are: cowards.

Jaime Watt is the executive chairman of Navigator Ltd. and a conservative strategist. He is a freelance columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @jaimewatt

