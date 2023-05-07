Rishi Sunak fails his first electoral test as prime minister

Comment this story Comment

In their search for scapegoats, Tory MPs have tried to blame the Civil Service Blob, the BBC, Woke Warriors, Striking Civil Service Workers and Illegal Immigrants for their woes. But as defeat loomed in England’s local elections on Thursday, the Tories found new targets for the blame game: their own former leaders. It was Rishi Sunak’s first meeting with voters as prime minister. According to the Daily Telegraph, Sunak predicted a tough night for the Tories at a think tank event on Wednesday. He boasted that his administration had worked hard to improve the economy and move away from the box office drama of what happened before his premiership. Good advisers will lose their seats because of everything that has happened in the last year, he added.

The Prime Minister is right about the hellish legacy of his predecessors, of course, but that won’t stop Boris Johnson’s supporters from counter-accusing that Sunak had more than just a role in the drama. According to their reading of the script, he betrayed their hero by stepping down as Chancellor at the climax of the first season. The Conservatives’ appetite for civil war is temporarily sated, but expect more vocal criticism from the prime ministers in the months ahead.

The Conservatives’ recent losses to every other party in every region of the country are simply too great to be considered disappointing. Unless his government’s fortunes improve drastically, Sunak will be forced out of office within 18 months. Buthe knew this when he made his second offer for the job.

Regardless that his personal standing in the opinion polls has risen, the chaotic circumstances that brought him to power are neither forgiven nor forgotten by voters. A year marked by three prime ministers, the Partygate scandal and a budget that led to a run on sterling has left an indelible dark mark on the Tories. Sunak did his best to defy the laws of political gravity, but sooner or later he was destined to come down to earth.

Johnsons, who won the majority of the electoral coalition from 2019, now appears vulnerable to a pincer movement from Labor and the centrist Liberal Democrats. Red Wall voters in the North of England and the Midlands who left Labor for the Conservatives over Brexit have yet to be won over by the new Tory regime. Other voters who once voted for UKIP, the single-issue Brexit party, are moving straight to Labor.

In the leafy southern suburbs, the so-called Blue Wall seats, any appeal to socially conservative voters in the north consequently creates defections to the Lib-Dems. But the less wealthy southern pockets, last won by Tony Blair at the end of another long spell of Tory ascendancy, have also been taken over by Labour. Brexit voters in the Port of Dover and the Medway Estuary towns below London defected to the opposition. Sunaks’ promises to stop the flow of small boats carrying illegal immigrants across the English Channel have yet to be redeemed. The glue that held Johnson’s grand electoral coalition together is dissolving.

Former Labor leader, radical socialist Jeremy Corbyn, has scared the middle class into voting Conservative en masse. Corbyn’s successor, jurist Keir Starmer, is accused of platitude but, like his Tory opponent, comes across as a reassuring figure after a period of political turbulence.

The enduring Tory campaign image was a nonsensical photo of the prime minister staring intently at a pothole in a road in the northern town of Darlington, surrounded by local dignitaries. Sunak, the problem solver, would help them fill it. I have no doubt that voters would like practical help from their local councils, but for decades Conservative centralization has stripped them of much of their autonomy and restricted their right to collect revenue. The consequences are that local elections are often decided by national politics, and there is a strong tide flowing against the government.

A recent poll conducted by JL Partners for think tank CSJ Tory suggests that almost half of the country thinks it would be better and happier to live abroad. Three in four people also think Britain is broken. Conservatives may blame the war in Ukraine, the pandemic and even financial turmoil for the cost of living crisis and declines in the value of real wages, but they are the ones who have been in trouble. bill the last 13 years. Growth was anemic during their long supremacy. The blame now stops with Sunak.

When publishing a new biography of Johnson this week, one of his co-authors, Anthony Seldon, a court columnist in several Labor and Conservative administrations, said prime ministers need skill and integrity to succeed. Most past leaders possessed at least one of these qualities, but Johnson, Seldon said, failed because he possessed neither.

Sunak has so far displayed technocratic skills and a measure of integrity, but lacks another important asset overlooked by Seldon’s era. He has less than two years to raise the bar.

Starmer also works with a tight deadline. His parties have projected a national vote share of 35% against 26% for the Conservatives, which does not guarantee him an overall majority in a general election. If he fails to beat a discredited Conservative party, he will find that the blame game can also be played by Labour.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its main political commentator.