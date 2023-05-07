Young votes could define Turkish elections, amid high cost of living





The economic situation may be the determining factor for traditional Erdogan supporters, who may choose to vote with their wallets

Turkey’s next election is just a week away, and polls show a close race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his opposition, shaping up to be the biggest challenge yet to the leader’s 20-year rule. long time. The president faces a six-party alliance; the main presidential candidate is Kemal Kilicdargolu, the 74-year-old leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Melda Dogan, a journalist in Istanbul, spoke with i24NEWS on Turkey’s upcoming elections, saying the cost of living crisis caused by rampant inflation is a key issue among voters, adding that even President Erdogan’s strong supporters are thinking more pragmatically about their portfolios. Young first-time voters have only known Erdogan as a Turkish leader, and Dogan said young people are concerned about free speech and finding better jobs, even outside the country. She says this electoral bloc could define the election results. Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant, stands on the platform of freedom and democracy. He has worked as an economist and academic, and previously uncovered corruption within the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). He also called out dirty tactics throughout the campaign. “Young people want democracy,” Kilicdaroglu told the BBC. “They don’t want the police coming to their door early in the morning just because they tweeted.” Because it is currently a crime punishable by imprisonment “to insult the president”, stressed Kilicdaroglu, “I tell the young people that they can criticize me freely. I will make sure that they have this right. There are fears that the Turkish president will not accept the results if he loses. Its interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, has already warned of “a coup attempt by the West”. But Kilicdaroglu said opposition parties could be vigilant with more than one observer at all polling stations, and they took precautions.

