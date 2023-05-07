Elahi claims Imran Khan promised to give him Punjab CM job





Former Pubjab Chief Minister and PTI Chairman Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called PTI Chairman Imran Khan on August 22, 2022 in Islamabad. NNI Former Punjab CM says he was pressured not to join PTI. Elahi says there are “intruders in the establishment”. He says if Khan and Bajwa had sat together, the issues would have been resolved.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has claimed that party chairman Imran Khan has promised to return him as chief minister if their party wins elections in the province. reported The News on Sunday.

Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab, revealed in an interview that he handed over a signed document to Khan regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, asking the former prime minister to decide on the date of the move.

I gave him [Khan] I wrote a signed document on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and I also attached my ID card to it and told him to write the date of dissolution of the assembly himself. We respect him and he also respects us and offered me to become the central chairman of the party and promised me that Moonis Elahi or I will be the next chief minister if the party wins, he said.

“The party respects the established reality”

Elahi also claimed that his party respected the real establishment, which he said was the backbone of the country, and always had “ideal relations” with it.

“But today there are intruders, so we can’t be with them. We have no harmony with them, so all the talks efforts are meaningless and we’re not even sorry for this. they do,” he added.

Responding to a question about the raid by the police and the anti-corruption establishment on his home last week, the head of the PTI said the same people who were after Imran Khan were behind this action. He further stated that he didn’t want to name anyone because everyone knew who they were.

“They have not been discovered. I pray to protect Pakistan from their evil. They are the real terrorists,” he said.

Elahi, without naming anyone, claimed he was pressured not to join the PTI. He said he told them it was not their job to ask people to join or leave a political party.

“Khan doesn’t want a fight at all”

Criticizing the current establishment team, the former chief minister said Khan did not want a fight at all. He said that “the PTI leader’s fight was with Bajwa Sahib” and now that he was gone new people had arrived.

“The new people should have thought that the team they brought would sink their boat,” Elahi said, adding that the PTI had gone to court against those who will depend on this team.

In response to a question if there was any chance of a settlement between Khan and the establishment, Elahi asked with whom peace talks should be concluded. He said Khan’s fight was with people who have particular mindsets and thoughts.

Unless they change their minds, the path will become more difficult. We are struggling with this setup and this mindset, he said, adding that they believe Pakistan has collapsed economically and morally.

Elahi believes the ongoing political chaos can only end if the Supreme Court issues the right kind of judgment.

CJ is trying for it. Now look at the sheriffs; those who do not support them, they catch them or mistreat them but this time they cannot hold the judiciary, he said.

He said Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was delegated to abuse the judiciary on a daily basis and in his statements he challenged judges and threatened that they would be summoned to parliament. He said he knew Asif got his seat by asking former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On a question which Khan claimed the assemblies had been dissolved on the orders of General Bajwa, the former chief minister of Punjab replied: Yes, Khan Sahib made that statement but I had no discussion with him at that time. subject.

He added that the assemblies simply broke, but everyone had seen the after-effects. Now Khan Sahib believes that I gave him good advice and people also reminded him of it, so now he admits that he benefits from my experience. Let’s see what the Supreme Court will do now.

Speaking of General (Retired) Bajwa, Elahi said he believed that if the former army chief and Imran Khan had sat together for 10-15 minutes by any means, all power differences would have been resolved.

Now the sheriffs are eating the profits from those differences, he said, adding that it had always been their policy and their policy and that they had always invested people’s money and enjoyed the show.

