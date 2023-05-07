Prime Minister Modi leads ‘religious campaign’ in Karnataka, still needs gods to win polls: Sanjay Raut





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is waging a “religious campaign” in Karnataka and even after nine years in power he is counting on the gods to win the election, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

Writing in his weekly column, Rokthok, published in the Saamana party spokesperson, Raut said: He has been in the saddle for nine years. Yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs all the Hindu gods, from Shri Ram to Bajrang Bali, to win the election. Using religion to trap people and win elections… The country cannot afford that. He could become a slave again. People should unite in one thought, become courageous”. Raut, who is also the chief spokesman for the Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, said: “An individual in the post of prime minister has landed for campaigning with the machinery of government in tow. As Prime Minister, he obtains all government facilities for the political campaign. The crores spent on his trip are not added to the party’s or candidate’s expenses. However, the opposition must account for every penny. “On May 10, Karnataka will go to the polls to elect a new assembly. Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power. His regime now looks fragile,” said Raut, who is the newspaper’s editor. Prime Minister Modi, Raut said, has mounted a “religious campaign”. “Take the name Bajrang Bali and vote for the BJP. It is a religious campaign. For a religious campaign, Balasaheb Thackeray was banned for six years from exercising his right to vote. The Allahabad High Court declared invalid the election of Indira Gandhi of Allahabad for using government employees during the campaign. Here, from the Prime Minister to his entire cabinet, we use the machinery of government to campaign,” he said. Raut said Prime Minister Modi playing the religious card in the Karnataka Assembly elections was in line with expectations. “The Batla House meeting in Delhi cannot be an electoral issue. But during the last phase of the elections, Modi insisted on meeting Batla House. When that didn’t have an impact, Mahabali Hanuman was brought into the campaign,” he said. Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced three days later on May 13.

