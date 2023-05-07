In a new battle for the Pacific, the United States and China are forcing regional states to take sides | Simon Tisdall

youChina’s efforts to counter Chinese military expansionism and political influence in the Indo-Pacific took another significant step forward last week with an agreement to deepen defense and safety links with the Philippines.

Yet US President Joe Bidens’ success in developing bilateral and multilateral alliances may have more to do with a growing mistrust in the region of Beijing than a sudden desire for a closer partnership with Washington.

Many people in smaller, traditionally non-aligned countries, fearful of being caught in the middle, would probably prefer that their governments not take sides at all. This revival of the battle for the Pacific looks eerily like the warm-up to a second Cold War.

China’s claim to sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, often harshly enforced, has alienated its neighbors, sparking numerous confrontations over freedom of navigation, disputed islands and energy resources.

Beijing’s relentless bullying of Taiwan, its huge military buildup, its wasteful response to the pandemic, and its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine are part of a larger pattern of off-putting arrogance and behavior. dominating.

President Xi Jinpings insists that China simply wants a stable and prosperous multipolar world where countries go their own way, free from outside interference and Western ideas about universal democratic and human rights. But it boils down in practice to a transparent attempt by China to replace American global leadership with its own and overthrow the rules-based international order after 1945.

Western analysts sometimes mistakenly credit Xi with a genius for strategic master plans that he does not actually possess. Xi is not a charismatic giant like Mao Zedong except that, like Mao, he makes gigantic mistakes.

His policies have exacerbated China’s recent economic downturn by prolonging Communist party control on private companies. Ill-conceived Covid lockdowns and a property market debt crisis were also his handiwork.

Deep down, Xi is just another fallible, opportunistic, power-focused politician. Her new buzzword Securing is primarily about maintaining one’s own unchallenged dominance and that of the parties.

Xi’s wolf warrior diplomatic offensive is one of his biggest blunders. Given his task of showing the world China’s fighting spirit, these verbally, sometimes physically aggressive envoys have significantly damaged his international image.

Worried about lagging economic growth, trade tensions and domestic unrest, Xi tried to rein in his surly envoys last fall while adopting a less confrontational tone with the West after a meeting with Biden in Bali.

Yet the wolf warriors, including Qin Gang, the new foreign minister, are still weighing their weight some six months later. Offensive comments from the Chinese ambassador in Manila, who seemed threaten security Filipinos working in Taiwan are a good example.

The ensuing backlash helped bolster public support for last week’s agreement between the White House and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, which confirmed US access to four military bases.

Marcos tried to balance his relationship with the two big kids in the neighborhood. China is the Philippines’ largest trading partner. He visited Beijing in January. Yet in Manila, as in Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore and other neighboring countries fearful of being pressured by superpower rivalry, Chinese bullying has been characterized by Philippine harassment. coast guard vessels can tip the balance.

US officials say they are pushing for a open door across the region. Pressing the advantage, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, attempted to woo Vietnamese leaders in April.

Biden, meanwhile, is traveling to Hiroshima this month for a G7 summit and to Australia for a meeting of the Quad a group that includes India and Japan and is trying to curb Chinese influence.

US military cooperation with Australia is growing thanks to the new Aukus pact and improved base sharing. Japan, already a close ally, is doubling its defense spending. Biden recently renewed US nuclear safeguards for South Korea.