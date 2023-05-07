Jim Hartman: Trump vs. Biden: Is That All There Is?





That’s all there is?

Peggy Lees’ signature 1969 dismal ballad of disillusion comes to mind as voters contemplate a Trump presidential rematch against Biden in 2024.

Various polls show voters do not want Joe Biden, 80, or Donald Trump, 76, to run for president again in 18 months.

According to an April NBC News poll, 70% of Americans think Biden should not run for office, including a majority of Democrats (51%).

Meanwhile, 60% of Americans, including a third of Republicans (35%), say Trump should not run for president.

On April 25, Biden announced his re-election in a video with his Gallup Poll approval at 37%, the lowest of his presidency.

The video was unusual.

He didn’t begin by touting Bidens’ record in office or with hazy scenes of a hopeful second-term future.

The focus was on Donald Trump: footage of the January 6 riot, Trump signs and a reference to MAGA extremists.

The video telegraphs what Biden and the Democrats desperately want in 2024 a rematch with Donald Trump. He doesn’t want to run on his own record.

Biden won in 2020 campaigning as an anti-Trump. He calculates he can do it again by flying under the false cover of being Scranton Joe and putting Trump front and center. It also helped minimize Democratic losses in 2022.

The party is starting again as Democratic prosecutors keep Trump center stage with actual and potential criminal charges that will stretch through to Election Day.

Several recent polls show Biden winning a rematch of Trump in 2024. Biden is beating Trump by 3 points (48%-45%), according to a Wall Street Journal poll from April.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to officially launch his presidential campaign in May or June. That same WSJ poll found DeSantis beating Biden by 3 points (48% to 45%).

No one is motivating Democrats to vote more than Trump, who is also dividing Republicans and has lost support from independent and suburban voters since winning in 2016. Since that solitary triumph, he has been an election loser for Republicans.

That’s why Biden is eager for Republican voters to take the Democrats’ bait and nominate the opponent he wants most.

But the GOP still seems stuck in the past, ready to give Trump a third chance. Reasoning defies reality.

A majority of general election voters express contempt for Trump. Yet Trump continues to be the Republican Party’s favorite to be the nominee of 2024. It’s as if no lessons have been learned.

Despite being early in the 2024 political process, the current RCP polling average among Republicans has allowed Trump to widen his lead over a steeply declining DeSantis from 51% to 23%, with a half- dozen other single-digit GOP hopefuls.

Biden is asking the country to elect an 80-year-old man to a second term that would end at 86. It is a risky and selfish act.

It is impossible to know the true physical and mental state of Bidens as the White House is trying to hide it. But its decline is clear. He rarely holds press conferences, his remarks are scripted to avoid the embarrassing stumbles that he nevertheless continues to make.

Bidens’ replacement is Kamala Harris, a patently bad candidate who has shown little ability to be vice president.

Then there’s Bidens’ record: unprecedented federal spending that has contributed to the worst inflation in 40 years, falling real incomes, worsening culture wars, growing disorder and waning US influence in the world.

GOP voters could still decide they don’t want to repeat 2020 and name a younger candidate to mark the generational shift against Biden. A young Democrat would have a comparable advantage over Trump.

The United States needs a much better presidential choice in 2024 than a recast of Biden against Trump.

Email Jim Hartman at [email protected]

