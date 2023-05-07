Arrived in Labuan Bajo, President Jokowi assures that the ASEAN summit is ready to be held





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo arrived in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Sunday (7/5). The Head of State wants to directly verify the holding of the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be held in Labuan Bajo, NTT on May 10-11, 2023. “Two more days, it’s ready, everything is ready, everything is ready,” President Jokowi said upon his arrival at NTT aboard the presidential plane. Jokowi said he had already checked the venues for the 2023 ASEAN summit after yesterday’s Eid celebration. Therefore, he ensured that all venues for the ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo NTT were ready. “No, our last Eid was over. We checked, which means it’s just the implementation,” Jokowi said. Jokowi revealed that all parties including the public will be involved in the 42nd ASEAN Summit at NTT. He said, this momentum is very good for tourism in Labuan Bajo to be known to the world. “I think that everyone is involved, because indeed in the reception of the culinary preparations in the preparation of the homestays, the preparation of the hotels, all are involved a lot, not enough. The rooms are not enough, so we also prepare the boats too, but it’s a very good momentum, we are organizing the Asean summit in Labuan Bajo to market Labuan Bajo so that the whole world knows that there is a Labuan Bajo name in East Nusa Tenggara,” Jokowi concluded. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jawapos.com/nasional/01573092/tiba-di-labuan-bajo-presiden-jokowi-pastikan-ktt-asean-siap-digelar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos