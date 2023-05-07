PM Narendra Modi Papua New Guinea visits FIPIC China Influence Pacific Islands Region

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape revealed last week that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the country, expressing his joy. Although the Indian Foreign Ministry has not yet made any official announcement in this regard, this will be Prime Minister Modi’s first tour of the Pacific island nation, and it is of great strategic importance, in particularly in the context of China’s growing strategic and economic footprint in the maritime domain. India’s relations with the Pacific Islands region have now gained prominence, not only economically, but also diplomatically and strategically. This is why, from India to the United States, all major powers are courting the rulers of small Pacific island nations that have a population of a few lakhs to less than a crore each. There are fears that if the maritime region remains ignored, China could influence small island nations to come under its security umbrella.

Beijing has launched its briefcase diplomacy in recent years and is trying to win their support. This led China to enter into a security cooperation agreement with the Solomon Islands, located very close to the Australian coast. Concerned Australia and a US ally are making strenuous efforts to dissuade island nations from falling into the Chinese trap.

Until a decade ago, these Pacific island nations were off the radar of the Indian Foreign Ministry, but India’s diplomatic interaction with these islands has accelerated, with the organization of the first India Conference -Pacific Islands held in Suva, the capital of Fiji, in November 2014, a country well known to the Indian masses as the majority of its citizens have Indian roots. Modi, who took over as head of India’s government just months ago, traveled to Suva to address the first India-Pacific Islands summit. Although Papua New Guinea is not so well known to ordinary people in India, it now has a prominent place in Indian foreign policy. A country of over 9 million people, Papua New Guinea is the largest island nation in the Pacific region, rich in minerals and other natural resources.

During the visit to Port Moresby, Prime Minister Modi would address the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). The Indian Prime Minister is likely to be in the capital of Papua New Guinea on May 22, and from there he will fly to Sydney for the QUAD Summit. Interestingly, US President Joe Biden would also be in Papua New Guinea that day, where he will also interact with Pacific leaders where they gather for their annual meeting. FIPIC includes 14 of the island nations – Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Since the Indo-Pacific region also includes the Pacific maritime area, countries in the region have gained great importance. The quad-national Indo-Pacific alliance, QUAD, wants Pacific island nations to be a natural partner. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Marape has rightly acknowledged that “PNG and the Pacific cannot be ignored” in the Indo-Pacific conversation.

Countering Chinese Checkbook Diplomacy

However, China’s move to bring the entire region under its strategic fold has recently backfired, with 10 of the island nations refusing to strike some sort of security cooperation deal with Beijing. However, these Chinese intentions in the Pacific Islands region have caught the attention of major powers like India and the United States who are now closely following developments in the maritime region. Alarmed by the security cooperation agreement signed last year between China and the Solomon Islands, Pacific powers are doing their best to discourage other Pacific island countries from entering into such relations. Interestingly, four of the 14 Pacific island nations – the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau and Tuvalu – maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan. China is courting these four nations to establish close ties with its breakaway province.

With its checkbook diplomacy, China is trying to play a dominant role in the region. China urges island nations to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and offers them assistance in infrastructure development with Chinese technical and financial support. Chinese moves are getting scary for QUAD, which is holding a summit meeting just two days after peaceful leaders met in Papua New Guinea’s capital.

Some of these Pacific islands are underdeveloped and most vulnerable to climate change. Their economies are small and need outside help for their well-being. China is taking advantage of this and has become the largest trading partner after Australia. Currently, this region has remained largely neutral in world politics, but forms a strong bloc in the UN, where India needs the support of a large number of member countries, large and small.

Although these island nations are relatively small in area and located far from India, many have large Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) and offer promising opportunities for fruitful cooperation for India. So far, India’s attention has largely been on the Indian Ocean where it has sought to play a major role and protect its strategic and commercial interests. The FIPIC initiative marks an important step in expanding India’s engagement in the Pacific region. To show his commitment to a deeper partnership with the island nation, then Indian President Pranab Mukherjee visited Port Moresby in 2016. Two years later, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Port Moresby. also landed. Now China has invited Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Marape to visit Beijing this year.

At present, the total annual trade between China and 10 Pacific island countries is about $5.3 billion, while that between India and Pacific island countries is worth only $300 million. dollars, of which the exports are about 200 million dollars and the imports about 100 million dollars. . During the first meeting of FIPIC in Suva in November 2014, India had proposed important assistance projects. These included the establishment of a $1 million special fund for climate change adaptation and clean energy, the establishment of a trade office in India, the electronic network of pan-Pacific islands for improving digital connectivity, extending visa on arrival at Indian airports for all 14 Pacific islands. countries, cooperation in the applications of space technologies to improve the quality of life of the islands and the training of diplomats from the Pacific island countries. In addition, India increased the annual grant from $125,000 to $200,000 to each of the 14 Pacific countries for community projects of their choice and launched a new visitor program for Pacific island countries.

The Second Summit of the Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation (FIPIC-2) was held in Jaipur on 21-22 August 2015, during which significant progress was made in strengthening India’s engagement with the 14 Pacific island nations. During the second FIPIC Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced the opening of a FIPIC Trade Office at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to promote trade and investment opportunities among India. India and the Pacific Island Countries. This third summit after eight years apart is causing a stir in Papua New Guinea, which is impatiently awaiting the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister.

