Will Trump’s crimes matter on the campaign trail?





For two weeks, in a lower Manhattan courtroom, journalist E. Jean Carroll has pleaded bluntly: a quarter of a century ago, she says, Donald Trump raped her. The account she gave in the courtroom was the same as since she first revealed this story, in an excerpt from her memoir which was published in New York magazine, in 2019. Carroll had a chance meeting with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman, she said, and, flirting, she and Trump moved around the store, picking up a lace bodysuit and going to an unlocked dressing room together. Maybe she should try on the bodysuit, he suggested. Maybe he should try it, she suggested. Then, according to Carroll, Trump pulled down her pantyhose, pushed her against the wall and raped her. A few days later, Carroll informed two friends of the attack: writer Lisa Birnbach and television presenter Carol Martin. The two testified this week, and Martin acknowledged that she initially advised Carroll not to go public, saying, I just volunteered for her to do nothing because it was Donald Trump and that he had a lot of lawyers and he would just bury her.

Now Carroll also has a top lawyer: Roberta Kaplan, who represented Edie Windsor in the Supreme Court case that struck down the Defense of Marriage Act. In an effort to establish a pattern of behavior, Kaplan this week called two more witnesses who said they were sexually assaulted by the former president. A stockbroker named Jessica Leeds said Trump groped her on a flight in the late 1970s when he was not yet famous, sending her running from first class to the coach. Natasha Stoynoff, a writer for People magazine, alleged that while on a mission to interview Donald and Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, Donald Trump closed a door, trapping her in a room with him , and forcibly kissed her. her before being interrupted by a butler. Carroll’s story has, from the start, missed a few details that Kaplan would like to have: there is no physical evidence (no sales receipt, no security camera) to confirm that she and Trump were ever in Bergdorf together, or even that she had been there at all. And Carroll couldn’t place the time of the alleged assault until late 1995 or early 1996. Trump has denied all of that. But Leeds and Stoynoff’s presence on the witness stand served as a reminder of how often Trump has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct (by more than two dozen women, over a span of decades) and what a huge conspiracy, or coincidence, it would be if they were all making it up.

A fundamental uncertainty clouded the legal proceedings this week. Does this story amount to a political cataclysm or nothing at all? If you just portray the situation in a neutral way, like a news anchor might a civil lawsuit in which a magazine writer accused the former president of the United States of rape will go to a jury trial next week, then it looks like certainly to front page material. And yet, that simply has not been the case. The lawsuit didn’t make the front page of The Times last week, losing to breaking economic news, the war in Sudan, warnings about artificial intelligence, ongoing efforts to clear New York’s trash and the tsunami. release surrounding the murder of a homeless person in the metro. Even the courtroom itself, at the end of the weeks, was almost half full. If you had been in lower Manhattan and were interested, you could have walked around.

I suspect there are two reasons the lawsuit didn’t make the news. First of all, its details are not really up to date. As with many other investigations into the former president (in New York, for allegedly falsifying business records related to hidden money paid to Stormy Daniels; in Georgia, for allegedly seeking to persuade election officials to cancel the 2020 presidential election results; to Washington, D.C., for allegedly refusing to turn over classified documents and for his actions surrounding the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021), the basic story was mostly told in the press, even though it has never before been presented in court. Perhaps more importantly, Trump has faced two impeachments and countless charges of wrongdoing. He fomented an insurrection. And yet, his popularity rating and political standing are, on the whole, pretty much unchanged. (According to FiveThirtyEights moving averages, about forty-five percent of Americans view him favorably and fifty-one percent unfavorably.) Sometimes it seems like Trump’s superpower has been accused of so many transgressions that no one can change the perception. public of him.

But that might understate how much even a small amount of tractability could matter. The margins of American politics are tiny right now. Trump first won the presidency and then lost it, due to the displacement of tens of thousands of voters in a few critical states. Earlier this year, Ron DeSantis briefly threatened Trump’s position as Republican flag bearer due to Trump’s insistence on re-running the 2020 election and his promotion of low-grade Republican candidates willing to do the same. . Then DeSantis took extreme social-conservative stances, and Trump effectively laughed at him. In each case, events happened, minds changed. The story of Trump’s ancestry has never been one of diehards who support him no matter what. His ultimate coalitions have always depended on those willing to make excuses for him. Republican politicians and operatives, and undecided voters, and his election has swung over what they will or will not accept.

Jury trials are unpleasant business for most politicians in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is currently accepting a far-right takeover of his country’s government to overhaul the country’s justice system amid his own corruption trial and Trump himself appears to be taking his legal troubles seriously. With the approach of his indictment in the Stormy Daniels case, the former president would have fixed on the management. (Would there be a perp walk? A mug shot?) Although his media profile is still extensive, he currently does not have the same ability that he had, in 2016 and during his presidency, to move a story that he didn’t like doing or saying anything wild. Trump has said a lot of weird things lately, including that if re-elected he plans to make homelessness illegal and forcibly evict homeless people from inner cities to high-rise tent camps. quality in the suburbs. But the media largely ignored them. In a video deposition that was released at trial this week, Trump said: She’s accusing me of rape or having raped her, the worst thing you can do, the worst accusation.

If the Carroll case is a first look at how Trump plans to fight the upcoming trials, then his team is off to a rocky start. Trump wavered on basic strategy; he told Sky News he would likely fly to New York to give evidence, but on the same day his in-court lawyer Joe Tacopina said he would not mount a defence, relying primarily on the jury to conclude that Carroll had not fulfilled his burden. of proof. (The judge handling the case, possibly hinting that it may not have been so wise, told Tacopina he would consider any change of plan until Sunday.)

But what the Carroll case has begun to suggest is that the seriousness of these charges can be difficult to stage or counter: rape, voter fraud, sedition. When accusations of this magnitude move from the realm of political ads to detailed accounts on the witness stand, they can become harder to ignore. One way to read the politics around Trump right now is that with partisan allegiances so entrenched, nothing matters. But another interpretation is more convincing: with such tight margins, anything goes.

