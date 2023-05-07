China’s Belt and Road will enter Afghanistan in potential funding for infrastructure projects





The Taliban have agreed with China and Pakistan to extend the Belt and Road Initiative to Afghanistan, potentially attracting billions of dollars to fund infrastructure projects in the sanctions-hit country. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met in Islamabad on Saturday and pledged to work together on Afghanistan’s reconstruction process, including delivering the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor dollars to the Taliban-led nation. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The two sides agreed to continue their humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people and to strengthen development cooperation in Afghanistan, including through the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry in the outcome of the meeting. Chinese and Pakistani officials have previously discussed expanding the project to Afghanistan built under President Xi Jinping’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative that began nearly a decade ago. The cash-strapped Taliban government

have expressed their willingness to participate in the project and the prospect of securing much-needed infrastructure investment. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi traveled to Islamabad to meet his Chinese and Pakistani counterparts and reached an agreement, his deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said by telephone. The Taliban also raised hopes that China would increase investment in the country’s rich resources, estimated at $1

trillion. The government signed its first contract in January with a subsidiary of the China National Petroleum Corporation to extract oil from the northern basin of the Amu Darya. The Chinese and Pakistani ministers also stressed the need to unfreeze Afghan financial assets abroad. The Taliban have been blocked from accessing around $9 billion in Afghan central bank reserves held overseas, fearing the funds could be used for terrorist activities. Assets frozen Washington then agreed to release half of it to support the economy, but suspended it after the Taliban imposed some educational and work restrictions on Afghan women last year. Activists-turned-administrators see the investments as a way to fix a cash-strapped economy after international aid, accounting for 60% of government spending, was halted following the chaotic 2021 US troop withdrawal. China, Russia and Iran are among a handful of countries that maintain warm ties with the Taliban. They provided tens of millions of dollars in aid to the Taliban, but did not officially recognize the government. The United States remains the largest donor to global agencies’ humanitarian response, having provided more than $2.1 billion since the Taliban regained power, according to a report. A United Nations agency said last week it needed $4.6 billion this year to help more than two-thirds of the country’s 40 million people living in extreme poverty. A 2022 Gallup poll showed nine out of ten Afghans struggling or very struggling to survive on their current income. Chinese companies are reluctant to invest in Afghanistan due to attacks by the ISIS group, which rivals the Taliban for influence. In December, the militant group took credit for an attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese diplomats and businessmen. There is also the presence of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a Xinjiang-based separatist group, which has kept Beijing rather cautious about expanding its influence. Muttaq’s second visit to Pakistan comes days after the United Nations stressed the need for dialogue with Taliban leaders as Afghanistan faces the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis. Learn more:

China courted the Afghan Taliban with failed investment promises UN passes Afghan resolution without China's Belt and Road Pakistan struggles to repay China Belt and Road loan and seek debt relief

