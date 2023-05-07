The Standard World News

Connect with us

A person walks on the Churchill Downs grounds before the 149th annual Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Singer Katy Perruy is pictured after Britain’s King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

If there was ever a banner day for hats – wild, colorful hats – it was Saturday, the double spectacle of the coronation of King Charles III and the celebration that IS the Kentucky Derby.

Katy Perry donned a wide lilac hat to go with her matching tailored jacket and skirt by Vivienne Westwood, her chin lifted as she peered under its flat, slanted brim as she searched for her seat at Westminster Abbey (yes, there were memes).

And there was Princess Anne, the king’s sister, in a two-pointed military top with tall red feathers that blocked Prince Harry’s view from the third row (more memes followed). Sorry, Harry, she was chosen as Gold Stick in Waiting and holds a variety of military titles.

It’s tradition, of course, to wear hats at coronations and other formal royal affairs, but the thousands of people who lined the streets to celebrate went all out with head coverings, gold faux crowns to new deeley bobbers (those elastic headbands) and hats. of all kinds with designs representing the British flag.

Speaking of hats of all kinds, the Kentucky Derby is arguably the most famous horse race in the world. It’s also an opportunity for racing fans to show off in fashion.

Seersucker suits, floral dresses and bright colors abound, but racing fans take their style to another level with their large collections of hats and fascinators.

Men tend to favor fedoras or bowlers, while women sport designs with feathers and flowers in all shapes, colors and sizes. Bigger is better when it comes to Derby hats.

The event has named an official milliner, or hatter, every year since 2018. But in a sign of their growing importance to the Kentucky Derby, it has named three milliners for the 2023 event: Christine Moore, Jenny Pfanenstiel and The Hat Girls.

The tradition of wearing Derby hats began with its first race in 1875.

