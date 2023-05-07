Politics
Abandoned by Erdogan, the Kurds cautiously support their secular rival
Exhausted by repression in the heart of the Kurdish country of Turkey, Ali is backing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival in next Sunday’s election – although his confidence in the presidential hopeful is not high.
“It’s time for a change,” the 50-year-old told AFP in Diyarbakir, the unofficial capital of the Kurds in southeastern Turkey.
“For anyone watching TV in Turkey, the Kurds are terrorists,” said Ali, who declined to give his full name for fear of reprisals.
“But I would be lying if I said that I fully trust the opposition candidate,” he added, referring to Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the secular CHP party.
Making up around a fifth of Turkey’s 85 million people, Kurds have faced repression throughout the post-Ottoman republic, which was established by CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.
Turkey has officially denied the existence of such an ethnic group, depriving the Kurds of their cultural and educational rights.
Many Kurds embraced Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted AKP when he ended decades of secular rule in 2002, seeing it as more inclusive and committed to change.
Erdogan tried to broker a deal to end a bloody Kurdish struggle for an independent state, seeking to etch his place in history as the one who finally settled one of Turkey’s most painful problems.
The breakdown of talks in 2015 and a failed coup attempt the following year prompted Erdogan to resume military operations in Kurdish areas, bringing him closer to Turkish nationalists.
– ‘Mosque or prison’ –
After resisting for much of the campaign, the pro-Kurdish HDP party has officially backed Kilicdaroglu, an endorsement that could well tip the close vote.
The HDP’s support “is a major boost” for Kilicdaroglu, Hamish Kinnear, senior analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, told AFP.
Mehmet Emin Yilmaz, who wears a traditional Kurdish scarf, says he is ready to vote for the HDP’s nominee.
“I am Kurdish. The HDP defends my rights. If the police detain me unjustly today, the HDP will take care of me,” said the 60-year-old.
But while the election is one of Turkey’s most important in its modern era, deciding the future of its longest-serving leader, there is little excitement on the streets of Diyarbakir.
“People are intimidated, there are cameras everywhere. If more than two people gather, plainclothes police come,” said Erdem Unal, the CHP chief of Diyarbakir’s historic Sur district.
“Erdogan left the Kurds with two options: the mosque or prison,” he said – not the cemevis, places of worship for the distinct faith exercised by Alevi Kurds.
“Diyarbakir has become an open-air prison,” he said.
– ‘Score’-
Erdogan’s alliance with the Huda-Par (Free Cause Party) has opened up additional wounds.
Huda-Par has ties to the Kurdish Hezbollah movement, which is separate from the Lebanese Shiite group of the same name.
Composed of Sunni Islamists, Kurdish Hezbollah was implicated in the extrajudicial executions of Kurdish women and women’s rights activists in the 1990s.
Some analysts saw Kurdish Hezbollah as a government tool to fight the Kurdish insurgency led by the leftist PKK.
Eyup Burc, founder of the pro-Kurdish TV channel IMC which has since been shut down, said Erdogan’s embrace of Huda-Par meant he was trying to cling to the more conservative elements of the Kurdish vote.
“Polls show around 15% support for Erdogan in Diyarbakir, and it keeps dropping,” Burc said.
Kilicdaroglu’s left-wing CHP is almost invisible in Diyarbakir.
But the 74-year-old former civil servant seems to have local sympathy because of his openly Alevi faith – and his less pronounced Kurdish identity.
Most Kurds call Kilicdaroglu “Piro” from “pir”, a Kurdish word for grandfather that also describes an Alevi religious leader.
– ‘Courage’-
But many Kurds have longstanding reservations about Kilicdaroglu and his six-party opposition alliance.
He backed Erdogan’s military incursions into Syria, which hit Kurdish areas controlled by a sister party to the PKK.
The HDP’s support for Kilicdaroglu follows the arrest of more than 100 Kurdish activists, journalists and lawyers in what the government has called an “anti-terrorist” operation.
The roundups were meant to “send a message to western (mostly Sunni) Turkey”, said Nahit Eren, who heads the Diyarbakir bar association.
Abbas Sahin, whose Green Left Party will represent pro-Kurdish candidates in the parliamentary part of the poll due to a threat to shut down the HDP, vowed that Erdogan would be relegated “to the dustbin of history”.
But Gulistan Atasoy Tekdemir, co-chairman of the HDP in Diyarbakir, said the Kurds expected “courage” from the opposition candidate, insisting his support should not be taken for granted.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/05/let-down-erdogan-kurds-cautiously-back-secular-rival
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Abandoned by Erdogan, the Kurds cautiously support their secular rival
- The Standard World News
- President Jokowi arrives in Labuan Bajo to check readiness for 42nd ASEAN summit
- Ukraine says it shot down Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot defense system
- Taapsee Pannu strolls in a saree while vacationing in New York
- Fired former Auburn football coach catches stray analyst
- Two men die after falling from fishing boat in New Brunswick, RCMP say
- Companies in the TSE Prime section move to the Standard section
- Spend $500 on Rare Amazon Finds
- Pakistani man lynched for blasphemy after Imran Khan party rally | world news
- China’s Belt and Road will enter Afghanistan in potential funding for infrastructure projects
- Tom Moody hints that T20 Cricket has moved to Virat Kohli’s batting template