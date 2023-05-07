Abandoned by Erdogan, the Kurds cautiously support their secular rival

Exhausted by repression in the heart of the Kurdish country of Turkey, Ali is backing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival in next Sunday’s election – although his confidence in the presidential hopeful is not high.

“It’s time for a change,” the 50-year-old told AFP in Diyarbakir, the unofficial capital of the Kurds in southeastern Turkey.

“For anyone watching TV in Turkey, the Kurds are terrorists,” said Ali, who declined to give his full name for fear of reprisals.

“But I would be lying if I said that I fully trust the opposition candidate,” he added, referring to Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the secular CHP party.

Making up around a fifth of Turkey’s 85 million people, Kurds have faced repression throughout the post-Ottoman republic, which was established by CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.

Turkey has officially denied the existence of such an ethnic group, depriving the Kurds of their cultural and educational rights.

Many Kurds embraced Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted AKP when he ended decades of secular rule in 2002, seeing it as more inclusive and committed to change.

Erdogan tried to broker a deal to end a bloody Kurdish struggle for an independent state, seeking to etch his place in history as the one who finally settled one of Turkey’s most painful problems.

The breakdown of talks in 2015 and a failed coup attempt the following year prompted Erdogan to resume military operations in Kurdish areas, bringing him closer to Turkish nationalists.

– ‘Mosque or prison’ –

After resisting for much of the campaign, the pro-Kurdish HDP party has officially backed Kilicdaroglu, an endorsement that could well tip the close vote.

The HDP’s support “is a major boost” for Kilicdaroglu, Hamish Kinnear, senior analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, told AFP.

Mehmet Emin Yilmaz, who wears a traditional Kurdish scarf, says he is ready to vote for the HDP’s nominee.

“I am Kurdish. The HDP defends my rights. If the police detain me unjustly today, the HDP will take care of me,” said the 60-year-old.

But while the election is one of Turkey’s most important in its modern era, deciding the future of its longest-serving leader, there is little excitement on the streets of Diyarbakir.

“People are intimidated, there are cameras everywhere. If more than two people gather, plainclothes police come,” said Erdem Unal, the CHP chief of Diyarbakir’s historic Sur district.

“Erdogan left the Kurds with two options: the mosque or prison,” he said – not the cemevis, places of worship for the distinct faith exercised by Alevi Kurds.

“Diyarbakir has become an open-air prison,” he said.

– ‘Score’-

Erdogan’s alliance with the Huda-Par (Free Cause Party) has opened up additional wounds.

Huda-Par has ties to the Kurdish Hezbollah movement, which is separate from the Lebanese Shiite group of the same name.

Composed of Sunni Islamists, Kurdish Hezbollah was implicated in the extrajudicial executions of Kurdish women and women’s rights activists in the 1990s.

Some analysts saw Kurdish Hezbollah as a government tool to fight the Kurdish insurgency led by the leftist PKK.

Eyup Burc, founder of the pro-Kurdish TV channel IMC which has since been shut down, said Erdogan’s embrace of Huda-Par meant he was trying to cling to the more conservative elements of the Kurdish vote.

“Polls show around 15% support for Erdogan in Diyarbakir, and it keeps dropping,” Burc said.

Kilicdaroglu’s left-wing CHP is almost invisible in Diyarbakir.

But the 74-year-old former civil servant seems to have local sympathy because of his openly Alevi faith – and his less pronounced Kurdish identity.

Most Kurds call Kilicdaroglu “Piro” from “pir”, a Kurdish word for grandfather that also describes an Alevi religious leader.

– ‘Courage’-

But many Kurds have longstanding reservations about Kilicdaroglu and his six-party opposition alliance.

He backed Erdogan’s military incursions into Syria, which hit Kurdish areas controlled by a sister party to the PKK.

The HDP’s support for Kilicdaroglu follows the arrest of more than 100 Kurdish activists, journalists and lawyers in what the government has called an “anti-terrorist” operation.

The roundups were meant to “send a message to western (mostly Sunni) Turkey”, said Nahit Eren, who heads the Diyarbakir bar association.

Abbas Sahin, whose Green Left Party will represent pro-Kurdish candidates in the parliamentary part of the poll due to a threat to shut down the HDP, vowed that Erdogan would be relegated “to the dustbin of history”.

But Gulistan Atasoy Tekdemir, co-chairman of the HDP in Diyarbakir, said the Kurds expected “courage” from the opposition candidate, insisting his support should not be taken for granted.