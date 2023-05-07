PM Modi hosts massive Bangalore Day 2 road show with fanfare – The New Indian Express

By PTI

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, a day before the final day of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, held a huge road show in the city, greeting large numbers of cheering crowds lined up from both sides of the road despite overcast skies.

The 8km roadshow from the Kempegowda Statue at New Thippasandra Road to Trinity Circle was covered in about 1.5 hours.

The roadshow which began with Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) traversed parts of eastern and central Bengaluru, touching around half a dozen segments of the Assembly, have- they stated.

The Prime Minister was accompanied in the specially designed vehicle by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a member of the Rajya Sabha of Karnataka, and Central MP for Bengaluru, PC Mohan.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi waved as he waved to crowds gathered on roadsides and nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting slogans “Modi, Modi”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and shouting loudly. cheers, to the sound of drumbeats, in what appeared to be a “party atmosphere” in several places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during the roadshow(Photo | PTI)

People showered each other with flower petals, as his cavalcade slowly crossed the stretch. The Prime Minister also responded by tossing flower petals piled up on the bonnet of the vehicle to the crowd.

At Trinity Circle, where the roadshow culminated, Modi repeatedly bowed with folded hands to the large crowd gathered there, amid loud cheers.

Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including the erection of barricades, to ensure the roadshow ran smoothly. Enhanced security has been put in place.

According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the road. The entire distance was adorned in saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters also wore saffron shawls and caps.

Artists perform ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru (Photo | PTI)

Cultural teams were also stationed at various locations along the stretch to welcome Modi. A group of ex-servicemen were seen gathered at one spot to greet Modi.

Keeping in mind the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), which is being held this afternoon, the BJP modified Modi’s two-day roadshow in Bangalore on Friday, scheduling a shorter one for today. today and the huge event on Saturday.

On Saturday, Modi organized a 26km tour of the state capital, traversing parts of southern and central Bengaluru, touching around a dozen assembly segments.

The roadshow, which was previously scheduled to run for eight hours on Saturday alone, has been split into two parts to avoid inconvenience to the public.