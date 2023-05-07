Has anyone been prosecuted more than the former president?





Donald Trump has faced an incredible number of lawsuits in his lifetime. In 2016, USA Today found that Trump and his companies had been involved in at least 3,500 lawsuits in federal and state courts over the previous three decades.

Some of those legal issues are, in particular, pending as we speak, as he runs for president. Trump was recently indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, he is currently on trial for rape and he faces two other federal investigations that could very well announce an indictment any day. Overall, Forbes found that there are at least 40 active legal challenges facing the former president and his businesses.

This got us wondering: Has anyone been sued more times than Trump? What is the highest number of people prosecuted in the United States, anyway?

Googling the question doesn’t get you very far. The results are mostly stories about the most litigious man in the world (allegedly! Please don’t sue us): Jonathan Lee Riches, who has filed more than 4,000 lawsuits, according to ABC News. When the Guinness Book of World Records awarded him the world record for most lawsuits filed, he guessed what?

So I contacted a few law professors who specialize in complex litigation, and they couldn’t think of someone who’s been entangled in so many lawsuits, both as a plaintiff and as a defendant, like Trump. It’s definitely unprecedented for a former president, said Jed Shugerman, a law professor at Fordham University School of Law.

Trump has carved out a massive public profile for himself as a businessman and now a former president, and some experts believe that has encouraged him to sue, even threatening people who cross paths with him. One thing that makes Donald Trump unique is that he doesn’t shy away from litigation. He savors it. For him, that’s what I’ve always seen as an overall strategy to raise his public profile, said Loyola Law School law professor Adam Zimmerman. If a lawsuit Trump has brought turns sour, he usually turns it around and blames the justice system the same argument he uses when someone else sues him.

Trump’s sheer number of legal entanglements is particularly impressive because it’s not exactly easy to sue in the United States. The legal system is expensive, with a huge assortment of court costs, plus the cost of hiring a lawyer. It also moves quite slowly. But, somehow, none of that deterred Trump. I find it truly surprising that Trump is able to afford so much litigation and that people continue to take the risk of representing him, said Alexandra Lahav, a law professor at Cornell Law School.

That’s surprising, in part, because Trump has a reputation for not paying his legal bills. One of Trump’s lead attorneys for his second impeachment trial resigned just days before a compensation dispute began, according to Axios. Trump and his companies have faced at least 60 lawsuits for unpaid wages, including 24 violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. He’s earned a reputation for greed, and his recent statements in the federal election indicate he’s turning to his presidential campaign for help, spending around $10 million from his Save America PAC to pay his personal legal bills. .

On top of all that, Trump doesn’t have the greatest success rate in court. An Associated Press analysis found that more than 30 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its allies have been dismissed or dropped out of the nearly 50 filed following the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s use of the country’s legal system is aggressive, and he’s been called out for it. Last year, when U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks dismissed a lawsuit brought by Trump against his former rival Hillary Clinton, he disciplined members of Trump’s legal team for intentional abuse of the legal system and said that Trump’s allegations were political grievances disguised as legal claims.

Zimmerman agreed that Trump’s legal strategy is unique. He is unique because he is a businessman and a politician and has used the justice system to advance both of these goals at the same time. I can’t think of many people who are quite like that.

But there are, of course, others who have racked up a high volume of lawsuits.

Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Bernie Madoff have all been accused of wrongdoing that has affected dozens (or, in Madoff’s case, thousands) of people and resulted in sweeping lawsuits. Weinstein has asked more than 30 women to join a civil lawsuit for sexual misconduct, while Epstein also faced a lawsuit representing 23 victims of sexual abuse. Madoff was convicted of defrauding up to 37,000 people in 136 countries over four decades.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who recently announced he was running for the US Senate, has also been sued. A ProPublica investigation found that over the past three decades, Justice and its network of coal mining companies have received more than 600 lawsuits for unpaid bills.

Zimmerman explained that it’s usually rare to find people being sued as much as Trump, because the actions of a singular person don’t usually affect large swaths of people in a way that could result in as many lawsuits. But Trump recently managed to do just that, Shugerman said. Consider Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, including the infamous phone call in which he lobbied Georgia’s secretary of state to find 11,780 votes. There will be a mix of federal and state jurisdiction, with many different crimes to investigate, Shugerman said. This leads to even more litigation. Trump is being investigated not only by Georgias Fulton County district attorneys over alleged violations of election law, but also by the Justice Department over suspicions of unlawful interference in the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

The trial of E. Jean Carroll now rests on a single question A man was strangled on the subway. The response from New York leaders is a joke. What did Clarence Thomas get for free this week? I was in the military. The Marine who killed Jordan Neely, of course, ignored his training.

These are usually large entities, for example the corporations that get so many lawsuits, because they have a much bigger reach if they engage in wrongdoing. For example, child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church has resulted in thousands of lawsuits in California alone, nearly 700 lawsuits have been filed against the institution in the past three years. There’s also oil giant BP, responsible for the massive 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that resulted in more than 4,000 lawsuits from 2018 to 2021.

These are lawsuits brought on allegations of serious and documented harm, and that is what our legal system is intended for. However, there have been many less serious lawsuits. In 2006, Allen Heckard tried to sue basketball legend Michael Jordan and Nike for $832 million because he allegedly felt he was a Jordan look-alike and was tired of people confusing him with the athlete. There’s also the infamous McDonalds hot coffee lawsuit, which resulted in $2.7 million in punitive damages.

These cases may make the United States seem like a more litigious place, but that’s not really true. Lahav told me that the number of lawsuits filed in federal court has declined over the past 20 years, as have filings in state court. There have been a lot of tort reforms, laws have been passed that make it very difficult for people, even seriously injured people, to sue, Lahav said. We have a lot of problems in the United States, but too many people sue is not our problem.

So far, the Trump team has succeeded in turning former presidents’ legal troubles into campaign strategy gold. Over a two-week period, after news of an impending arraignment by the Manhattan District Attorney broke, the Trump campaign raised $15.4 million. Then, just hours after Trump was indicted last month and charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business documents by New York State, he delivered a speech from Mar-a-Lago, where he introduced himself as the victim. His campaign also began selling impeachment items, including a fake photo ID t-shirt, free with a $47 campaign contribution.

The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation against those who seek to destroy it, Trump told supporters at Mar-a-Lago. It is a persecution, not a prosecution.

The courts will decide whether this is true or not.

