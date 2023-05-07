Imran Khan lambastes Bilawal for his trip to India, calling it a humiliation for Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after the latter visited India for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) council. Zardari was schooled by India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Khan did not pass up the opportunity to remind him of ‘humiliation’.

Imran was addressing a Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) rally when he attacked Zardari. Notably, from next week, Khan and his party would hold rallies every day until May 14 in the run-up to Punjab Assembly elections.

Pakistan is humiliated in the world. The behavior of Indian foreign ministers when Bilawal went to India is a source of shame for all of us,” Khan said.

“We ask the question Bilawal you are going around the world but first say before you go ask someone you are spending the country’s money on a trip then what will it be profit or loss?” he added.

The PTI chief wondered what was the benefit of Zardari’s trip to India, especially after the type of language used by the Indian EAM.

Jaishankar’s harsh remarks on Pakistan

During the meeting, Jaishankar clarified that no talks with Pakistan would take place until it continued to be a safe space for terrorists and terrorist organizations.

We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and that it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” he said without naming Pakistan.

After Zardari said, “Let’s not get caught in weapon terrorism to score diplomatic points”, Jaishankar countered him saying that no one scores diplomatic points.

“Weaponization. This is a very interesting statement because it unconsciously reveals a mindset. What does it mean to weaponize something? It means the activity is legitimate and someone is weaponizing it. So you say you are weaponizing commerce, you are weaponizing technology. Someone says you are weaponizing terrorism, that means they think terrorism is legitimate, that it should not be weaponized. That is normal.

“He [Zardari] came here as a foreign minister of an SCO member state. This is part of multilateral diplomacy. Don’t see it as anything other than that. I don’t think anything he said or what I heard he said deserves more treatment than that,” Jaishankar added.

Notably, after reaching Pakistan, Zardari called his visit “successful” while adding that India was spreading “a false narrative” on terrorism.

