Trump plays the inside game to avoid 2016 convention chaos





Cruz ended up doing better than expected in the States Delegate fight. And after the imbroglio, Trump brought in veteran Republican strategist Paul Manafort as part of an effort to bring a level of professionalism to his delegated operation. In the years that followed, he told councilors: I won the primary but lost the delegates. And when he sat down with Louisiana Republican Party leaders, the story of that delegate fight with Cruz was among the topics discussed, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Trump arrives at a campaign rally Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Manchester, NH | Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Now locked in another delegate battle, Trump is aggressively courting party leaders in Louisiana and elsewhere who are expected to be delegates to the 2024 party convention in Milwaukee. He dined with them at Mar-a-Lago, chatting with them at festive events and offering them endorsements. The effort will intensify in the coming weeks, with Trump expected to make appearances at state party events that will be filled with future national delegates.

The courtship illustrates Trump’s transformation as a presidential candidate from 2016 political newcomer who oversaw a chaotic operation, to experienced activist now playing the inside game.

They are very organized very early. They’ve been in contact with us on several occasions, said Louisiana GOP consultant Rhett Davis. President Trump is in a much better position in Louisiana than he was in 2016. He is extremely strong here.

No other presidential campaign or potential campaign reached out to us, Davis added.

Presidential primaries and caucuses don’t elect candidates, they elect delegates. The nominee who wins a simple majority of those delegates at next year’s national convention will become the nominee.

Although these delegates are tied to specific candidates at the start of the convention process, they can become untied in the event of a contested convention or if their candidate releases them. This, in turn, makes them targets to woo. Party heads of state and others active in Republican politics typically become delegates, and Trump has given them special consideration since leaving the White House.

At Trump-hosted rallies ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, local Republican Party presidents were often given speaking time, and last year the former president spoke from a distance during a meeting of the South Carolina GOP Executive Committee. He also placed full-page ads in Iowa Republican Party publications. And when Trump launched his 2024 candidacy, his first campaign stop was at a New Hampshire Republican Party meeting.

Trump is also using the trappings of his golden Mar-a-Lago estate to woo potential delegates. In early March, the former president hosted a dozen Republican Party leaders from Nevada for a three-hour dinner. Over steaks and ice cream, Trump spoke about the political landscape in the state, which traditionally hosts an early nominating contest.

When Trump isn’t with future delegates in person, he finds other ways to reach them. When the Missouri Republican Party met in February, Trump called state party chairman Nick Myers, who put the former president on speakerphone so he could address the audience.

In Michigan, he has worked to ensure he is on par with Kristina Karamo, the state’s newly elected party chairwoman. Trump had previously endorsed a rival candidate in February’s contest for Michigan’s Republican Party presidency, but he personally praised Karamo when he saw her at the Conservative Political Action Conference in early March, according to a person familiar with the exchange.

Trump used his coveted endorsement as a tool to win over potential delegates. Earlier this year, the former president lent his support to Caleb Heimlich in his successful run for re-election as Washington state GOP president. And, last month, the former president dived into a more grassroots race endorsing Bruce Parks in his ultimately successful bid for Nevadas Washoe County GOP president.

The Guiding Trumps strategy is a team of advisors who are veterans of delegate fights. The group includes Brian Jack, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita who all played key roles in the 2016 National Convention. also part of the team. Much of Trump’s team was present at the Republican National Committee rally in Dana Point, Calif., earlier this year, where they met with party officials from a number of states.

Trump advisers believe their early outreach will give them an edge over rival candidates, who don’t have a longstanding relationship between Trump and party officials.

The Trump campaign has spent the past eight years fine-tuning its unrivaled operation, said Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman. For any other campaign to think they can come close to what President Trump has built is laughable and delusional.

What the Trump campaign is trying to avoid is a replay of the 2016 national convention, when Cruz made a last-ditch effort to prevent Trump from winning the nomination. Although it failed, it was embarrassing for Trump.

Many of Cruz’s top alumni are now part of a super PAC bolstering Trump’s arch-rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The group includes former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who in 2016 helped lead the anti-Trump push at the convention and at one point threw his credentials on the floor in protest.

Erin Perrine, spokeswoman for pro-DeSantis group Never Back Down, declined to comment directly on the group’s plans to engage in delegate outreach, but accused Trump of engaging in insider games in Washington that show that he has become the swamp he once swore. drain.

Yet there is no doubt, according to many state party leaders, that Trump has a huge leg up on other candidates when it comes to wooing future delegates.

Mike Brown, chairman of the Kansas Republican Party, said he had long conversations with Trump advisers about the state’s political landscape.

They’ve done a lot to stay in touch, Brown said of the Trump campaign. As for the other campaigns, frankly, I haven’t heard from anyone.

