Politics
Xi Jinping, the leader of the world’s diplomatic orchestra
The new direct intervention of the Chinese president, who spoke to Zelensky, could mean that the star of Putin collapses.
Xi Jinping has his third term in his pocket. The next step is to consolidate its status as a world leader. Determining in passing the White House, returned to the status of quasi-belligerent in Ukraine and therefore unable to embody, at this time, a stature of peacebuilding.
A snub for Biden
Xi Jinping must not achieve tangible results. For now, these simple steps make him the leader of the world diplomatic orchestra. By now, he seems to have already secured the paths of unlikely dialogue between yesterday’s worst enemies: Iran and Saudi Arabia. The king oil alliance which could upset the situation in the Middle East, including in terms of nuclear powers. To attack Iran would be to attack the Chinese leadership.opinion Israel and the United States. But in addition, boarding the Chinese ship the old Saudi ally of the Americans is a snub for Joe Biden.
And this installs Xi Jinping in a game at least equally with this master or policeman of the old world whom he wishes to downgrade. And here is the Chinese president who, refusing any signal or clear statement on the Ukrainian conflict, both Joe Biden and the Europeans (Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen at the head), spoke by telephone with the Ukrainian president and let it be known. He recalls his concern about any use of nuclear weapons and calls for negotiations.
The nuclear risk argument maintains a critical distance from both Moscow and Washington and NATO, while the call for negotiations indicates that Xi Jinping wants the trade-friendly peace he needs but without stripping his new Russian vassal.
Economic considerations
kyiv does not place high hopes in China, notes Ukrainian political scientist Volodymyr Fessenko on his Facebook page: I don’t think Ukraine expects China to contribute to a just peace… Beijing sees Ukraine as an ally of the United States and therefore will not work in our favour. As for Ukraine, it is preferable that China assumes the role of peacemaker rather than military ally of Russia. This is the main argument in favor of negotiations between kyiv and Beijing.
It is no wonder that Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping spoke on the phone, the BBC also believes: It is possible that the Chinese president has taken a liking to the role of important international mediator, but economic considerations may also have played a role. After years of strict measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese economy is still weakened. It is dependent on export trade and as long as the war in Ukraine drags on it will not be able to fully recover.
Meanwhile, Putin waits
Be that as it may, this new direct intervention by the Chinese president could also mean that Vladimir Putin’s star is collapsing.
The conversation reveals above all Putin’s weakness, according to the Russian journalist in exile, Alexander Plyuchchev, in a Telegram post taken up by the portal There: Volodymyr Zelensky’s conversation with Xi Jinping is an important foreign policy success for the Ukrainian president, allowing Ukraine to taunt Putin: the latter considers Zelensky to be a puppet and suggests that if he had to have someone to talk to, it would be the United States. Volodymyr Zelensky thus holds up a Putin mirror and presents him as Xi Jiping’s puppet. But unlike him, he manages to negotiate with the boss, while Vladimir Putin is still waiting for the call from the United Statesand that even Europe, however patient, no longer calls him.
