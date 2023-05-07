Indonesia seeks to make ASEAN a growth center | ASEAN

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaking to reporters in Jakarta on May 4, 2023. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that

Indonesia wishes to encourage all ASEAN countries to unite in terms of productive power so that the Southeast Asian region becomes the first

growth center.

This determination aligns with one of Indonesia’s priorities ASEAN pillars of the presidency, that of the epicenter of growth.

He said many of the world’s products come from ASEAN countries. It is this same power that Indonesia is striving to unite in order to promote the bloc as a center of production, in line with the region’s potential.

He pointed out that ASEAN, with a total population of around 650 million, indeed has enormous potential, complemented by the fact that its economic growth has consistently remained above the world average.

The President further said that he believed ASEAN countries could be an epicenter for the production of highly competitive products, such as televisions, batteries and electric vehicles, while expressing his hope that ASEAN become a center of economic growth, an epicenter of growth.

Earlier in January, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that with the content “Focus of growth” in the theme of the year 2023 of the ASEAN chairmanship, Indonesia is determined to make Southeast Asia a center of global economic growth and will foster several areas of cooperation. , including food security, energy security, health and financial stability.

Retno also said that a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region that respects international law and prioritizes inclusive cooperation is the “key” for ASEAN to become the center of growth for the region and the world./ .