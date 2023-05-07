



Imran Khan Unhappy With Bilawal Bhutto’s India Trip: Here’s Why

07 May 2023, 15:26 3 min read

Imran Khan questioned Bilawal Bhutto’s trip to India to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his trip to India to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit amid the country’s economic crisis. The Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III. His comments against their trips abroad came at a rally on Saturday.

Why is this story important?

Khan launched the scathing assault on the Pakistani government at a rally in support of the justice system in Lahore. Pakistan has struggled with the biggest economic crisis in its history and is in dire need of finance due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves and spiraling inflation. Khan questioned ruling leaders about the benefits of unnecessary international travel during the economic downturn.

“What advantage? Khan asks Bhutto Zardari about his trip to India

Addressing a PTI rally in Lahore, Khan said: “Pakistan is humiliated in the world…Bilawal, you are going around the whole world…before you go ask someone that you spend the country’s money on travel, so what will be the profit or loss?” The rally was organized in solidarity with the country’s Supreme Court, the Constitution and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The behavior of the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs with the shame of Bilawal: Khan

“The behavior of the Indian foreign minister when Bilawal went to India is a source of shame for all of us,” Khan said. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, in his remarks at the SCO meeting, branded Bhutto Zardari as a mouthpiece for the terror industry.

Watch: Imran Khan addressing the Lahore rally from inside the car

Instagram post

A post shared by dawn.today on May 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM IST

Khan criticized Prime Minister Sharif for his visit to the UK

While speaking about Prime Minister Sharif, Khan asked what he was doing in the UK amid trouble at home. “Do you have time for this? Don’t you know that two days ago six soldiers were martyred and seven Parachinar teachers were shot? Inflation is at an all-time high [levels]. Khan’s criticism came hours after Sharif lamented the PTI’s alleged attempt to discredit Pakistan’s participation in the SCO.

Sharif slammed PTI’s attempt to discredit Pakistan’s participation in SCO

It is deeply disturbing to see how the PTI has tried to generate controversy around Pakistan’s participation in the SCO meeting in India. This should come as no surprise, as Imran Niazi has had no qualms about jeopardizing the country’s vital foreign policy interests in the past as well. This

Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 6, 2023

Other PTI leaders condemned Bhutto Zardari’s trip

Shortly after Bhutto Zardari concluded his trip to India, PTI leaders reacted strongly, alleging he was loyal to former Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s plans to appease the United States, News.com.pk reported. “Despite India’s insult for refusing to hold bilateral meetings, he desperately wants to go,” tweeted Dr Shireen Mazari of the PTI. PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the Foreign Minister’s trip to India.

What happened at the SCO summit

On Friday, Jaishankar greeted Bhutto Zardari in Indian tradition with a namastey, instead of a handshake, at the SCO conclave in Goa. The two-day meeting of SCO foreign ministers, which saw the presence of leaders from member states of the grouping, kicked off on Thursday. Jaishankar and Bhutto Zardari exchanged a few bitter spades about terrorism, overshadowing the summit, and the duo held no bilateral talks.

