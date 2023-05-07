Only One Way Trump Goes ‘Ain’t Gonna Say It Out Loud’ Claps Him For CACKLING Michael Steele





Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump made MSNBC host Michael Steele laugh by typing something she refused to say out loud, namely the only way ex-president Donald Trump will go quietly into the night.

Mary Trump, host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and acerbic critic of Trump, was a guest on this week’s edition of the Michael Steele podcast for an hour of psychoanalysis of America. But in one intriguing segment, Mary told Steele there was “only one way” for her uncle to “go easy” and she wouldn’t say it out loud.

Viewers could then see her type something via chat which made Steele laugh, then continue without revealing what she had said:

MICHAEL STEELE: So. Let’s close the loop and apply what we’ve learned to our politics in the next election cycle. And, you know, Donald Trump has his own issues. He will take care of it. And I think to a large extent, be unfazed because, you know, I’ve talked to Republicans like that. Well, you know, Donald Trump might not be number one. I said that’s probably not necessarily a good thing for the party. Do you think this man is quietly going into a good night? I mean, do you really think that’s happening?

MARY TRUMP: There’s only one way, and I’m not going to say it out loud.

MICHAEL STEELE: Exactly. So let’s look. Now having a basic understanding of what was driving a lot. What drives people in many ways, when you look at this next presidential cycle, you’ve already mentioned that between 16 and 20 there was no loss to trumpism or the MAGA lane, augmented by more than seven million additional voters.

MARY TRUMP: Yeah. (types)

MICHAEL STEELE: Looking at it from the perspective of a psychologist, a clinical psychologist.

(looks at the monitor) HA-HO!

How do you assess the behavior we are going to adopt? I mean, what is the first view of how voters see this when faced with the constraints and strains of democracy. You said earlier that we are not a true democracy. Some have done this. How do people deal with this? Do they really know what it means to be a republic versus a full democracy?

MARY TRUMP: Yeah, well, I’m just going to interject for a second.

MICHAEL STEELE: Go do your thing.

MARY TRUMP: Because I think it’s really important to make that distinction. When I say that when Republicans say America isn’t a democracy, it’s a constitutional republic, they’re lying to you. It’s a, constitutional republics are types of democracies, right? When I say America is not a democracy. I just want to say that America has never reached its potential because throughout its history huge blocks of people. First it was all blacks and women, then it was all women. And then and now is due to gerrymandering, voter suppression and voter subversion. In some cases, these are selected groups of people for whom there is only one vote. And it is because of this report. It’s not because America isn’t a democracy on paper.

Maybe Mary or Steele will share with the rest of the class.

Watch above via Michael Steele Network.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/news/mary-trump-says-only-1-way-trump-goes-away-and-im-not-going-to-say-it-out-loud-types-it-out-for-cackling-michael-steele/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos