Millions tuned out as Charles draws smaller audience than Queen’s funeral





King Charles’ coronation drew a much smaller TV audience than the late Queens funeral last year, overnight audiences suggest. The event averaged 18.8 million viewers across 11 channels and services, according to ratings agency TV Barb, an 89% share of all who watched television at the time. Audience figures peaked at 20.4m at 12.02pm, an hour after the start of the ceremony, when the king was crowned. Ratings are down significantly from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, which was watched by an average of 26.2 million viewers and drew a peak audience of 29.2 million. The Kings’ coronation also had a lower combined audience than former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s televised speech in March 2020, in which he announced the first Covid-19 lockdown, which was watched by 28.2 millions of people. Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 drew over 32 million viewers in the UK, making it the second most-watched live broadcast of all time, behind the 1966 FIFA World Cup final . However, the figures only take into account those watching on television with a number of public viewing events taking place to mark the coronation, as a time of celebration rather than mourning. There are no reliable viewing figures since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, when television sets were still a rare luxury for many and the UK population was smaller, but it has been claimed at the time that the majority of Britons connected either via TV or radio. Charlotte Moore, BBC Content Manager, said: The BBC has brought people together across the UK to share a one-of-a-kind event with over 14 million people watching the King being crowned live. I am proud of the unique and special role the BBC plays in providing audiences with moments of such historic significance and the celebrations continue with our Coronation Concert. The most-watched TV events in the UK 1966 World Cup Final 32.3 million Funeral goals 32.1 million 1969 Royal family documentary 30.69 million Euro 2020 final 29.85 million Apollo 13 splashdown 28.6 million 1970 FA Cup Final Replay 28.49 million Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer 28.4 million Wedding of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips 27.6 million Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces lockdown of 27.1million State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II 26.2 million

