



Tens of thousands of Turks have rallied in support of Kilicdaroglu as the latest polls suggest it will be stiff competition for current President Erdogan. Kilicdaroglu kicked off the rally in Istanbul on Saturday just a week before the May 14 election, as he calls for “change”. The 74-year-old former civil servant vowed to focus on reviving Turkey’s ailing economy and fixing democracy, saying the nation cannot afford to lose another five years to Erdogan . Kilicdaroglu claimed he would win in the first round of the upcoming May 14 presidential and general elections by winning 60% of the vote. I will win in the first round with 60% of the votes. And I will be elected 13th President of (Turkey) on May 14th. It will not extend to the second round and will end in the first round, he said in an interview with Turkish daily Sozcu. However, recent polls suggest the vote could go to a second round. Kilicdaroglu, 74, has been head of the CHP for 13 years and was chosen as the presidential candidate for a six-party opposition bloc known as the Nation Alliance. Kilicdaroglu’s greatest asset is that he has united many fierce opposition parties, from Turkish nationalists to Kurds, behind a single candidate. Last week, a Kurdish-left alliance, including the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), called on its supporters to vote for Kilicdaroglu in the election. The PKK designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union has been waging an armed insurrection against Ankara for decades for greater autonomy for the Kurdish minority in the Turkish southeast. Erdogan, 69, has ruled Turkey for 20 years since 2003, first as prime minister and then as president, but faces strong political headwinds ahead of the May 14 election. He faces criticism over Turkey’s double-digit inflation and his government has been accused of being slow to respond and lax in enforcing building codes after February’s devastating earthquake. Polls indicate it will be a close competition for the presidency, as well as in parliament, with voters deciding which leader they want and what role Turkey plays in the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East. The election results are important not only for Turkey, which sits at the crossroads of Europe and the Middle East, but also for some of the most important global issues, including Sweden’s NATO membership and the country’s close alliance with Russia.

