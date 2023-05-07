PM Modi starts Sunday mega roadshow in Bangalore





With just four days to go before Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi staged a mega roadshow in the city on Sunday, greeting large and enthusiastic crowds lined up on both sides of the road. Standing on a vehicle adorned with flowers, Prime Minister Modi waved to the crowd gathered on both sides of the roads and on nearby buildings and launched vigorous chants of “Modi, Modi”. PM started his roadshow from the Kempegowda Statue at New Tippasandra Road and it will culminate at Trinity Circle. A nearly 10 kilometer roadshow in Bengaluru for the second consecutive day is expected to boost the BJP’s polling prospects in the final leg of the single-stage election campaign on May 10. The huge crowds, who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, were also pictured playing musical instruments, including drums.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held a nearly 26 km roadshow in the city covering nearly 13 constituencies.

With his tour on Sunday in mind, security has been tightened in Bangalore. According to PM Modi’s schedule, he will start the roadshow at 10 a.m. from the Kempegowda Statue at New Tippasandra Road heading towards the 2nd HAL Stage, Old Madras Road. The roadshow will end at Trinity Circle at 11:30 a.m. and with that, PM Modi’s two-day mega roadshow in the capital of Karnataka will come to an end. Earlier on Saturday, Modi held a 26 kilometer road show in the city and covered most parts of southern Bengaluru. “If only words could describe what I just saw in Bangalore! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish all my life,” the prime minister tweeted after the roadshow. Prime Minister Modi will also speak in four public meetings in different parts of the state later today. As a NEET exam is scheduled, PM Modi will end the roadshow at 11:30 a.m. by doing a shorter stretch of the roadshow. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. The campaign for the May 10 elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies and public meetings scheduled during the day, including Modi’s roadshow in Bangalore, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi’s interaction in Hubbali as well as the speech audience of Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

