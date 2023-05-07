CCP censors videos showing poverty in China to support Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ campaign





Think of China and images of flashy skyscrapers, wide roads and super-fast trains would pop into your mind. No disrespect to the phenomenal growth trajectory the communist nation has achieved over the past two decades, but the truth is that China has always exported a distorted and censored version of its society to the world. This has become evident again with recent media reports showing how Chinese authorities are cracking down on videos showing poverty in China on the Chinese internet. China bans videos showing sadness According to a New York Times report, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced in March that it would punish anyone who posts videos or messages that deliberately manipulate sadness, incite polarization, create harmful information that harms the image of the Party and government, and disrupt economic and social development. Watch: Gravitas: Is China trying to recruit Gorkha soldiers? Simply put, showing people facing difficulties, sadness, and elderly and disabled children on the Chinese Internet has become a criminal offense. Several videos removed from the Internet Recently, a content creator named Mr. Hu interviewed a 78-year-old Chinese widow in the southwest city of Chengdu. The video showed the woman struggling to buy rice with tears streaming down her cheeks. Guess what happened later; not only was the video deleted from the internet, but Mr. Hus’ account was also permanently banned from the two largest video platforms in China. Similarly, a thread on Zhihu, or Chinese Quora, was censored where people were discussing poverty in China. A Chinese user wrote while discussing poverty censorship in China, Because theoretically there are no poor people in China. Another user wrote, Because this company only lets you celebrate prosperity. You must bear all the suffering yourself and not share it online. Why does China censor its poor? China censors its poor simply because it damages the reputation of the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP takes pride in the eradication of poverty and cites it to legitimize its rule over the nation. In 2021, CPC Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the Common Prosperity Agenda, which celebrated China’s overall victory in the fight against poverty. So any such video emerging on the Internet showing poor people in China struggling to make ends meet goes against the CCP’s heavy claims. This explains why China punishes those who dare to talk about poverty in China.

