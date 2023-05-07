Politics
President Jokowi: ASEAN does not want to be a proxy for any country
MANGGARAI BARAT, Chairman of KOMPAS, Joko Widodo, said that Indonesia’s principle of chairing ASEAN is collaboration and cooperation with any country. ASEAN does not want to be a proxy for any country. Dialogue is the principle for solving all ASEAN problems.
We do not want ASEAN to become a proxy for anyone, a proxy for any country, because what we want is for ASEAN to be open, to cooperate with anyone, with any country,” President Joko Widodo said while answering questions from reporters at Komodo airport. , Labuan Bajo, Manggarai Regency West, East Nusa Tenggara Province, Sunday (7/5/2023).
Indonesia’s principle in chairing ASEAN is collaboration and cooperation with anyone. And, we don’t want ASEAN to be anyone’s proxy, any country’s proxy, because what we want is for ASEAN to be open, to cooperate with anyone, with any country.
Therefore, the head of state said, the resolution of all ASEAN issues uses the principle of dialogue. Its very important. Especially in the issue of Myanmar, said the president who checked the final preparation ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be held on May 10-11, 2023 in Labuan Bajo.
President Jokowi said yes when asked if the Myanmar issue would also be discussed at the meeting. Yes, yes specifically will be discussed. But our reference remains for Myanmar, our reference remains, five-point consensus it remains the reference. However, this must be done through dialogue, not because of (penalties). In my view, sanctions are not a solution, he said.
Meanwhile, the five-point ASEAN consensus includes ending the use of violence, dialogue between all parties, appointing special envoys, including ASEAN humanitarian assistance and visits by ASEAN special envoys to meet with all parties involved in the conflict (Kompas.id, 3/2/2023).
Our reference remains Myanmar, our reference remains five-point consensus it remains a reference. However, this must be done through dialogue, not because of (penalties). In my opinion, sanctions are not a solution.
Regarding Myanmar representatives who came to the ASEAN summit this time not from a political level, President Jokowi said that was indeed the case. This is our consensus, the consensus of the last ASEAN summit was good like that. However, we want the conflict in Myanmar to be resolved quickly, he said.
The international community has been critical of Myanmar since the military toppled the elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and cracked down on pro-democracy protests following a coup violent. Since then, waves of violence that have killed thousands of people have continued to occur in various parts of Myanmar until now (Kompas.id, 3/5/2023).
Earlier, in a statement to reporters at the Media Center of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that nine heads of government or heads of state, as well as the Secretary General of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hours, would definitely attend the summit. Besides the eight ASEAN members, Prime Minister of Timor Leste Taur Matan Ruak will attend the summit.
So far, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing have confirmed they will not attend. Prayuth is busy preparing his party for the May 14, 2023 elections. Meanwhile, Min has not been invited since the February 2021 coup.
ASEAN has decided that Myanmar will only be assisted by the highest officials equivalent to the Director General. ASEAN rejects the presence of any Myanmar officials at ministerial level or above in ASEAN forums. Myanmar according to the decision leaders ASEAN previously belonged to apolitical levelRetno said.
The President mentioned three important things related to conflict resolution in Myanmar. First, stop the violence immediately. Second, humanitarian aid must reach the people of Myanmar. (Page) the third dialogue is important. “What we want (expect), those who are active not only here but also in Myanmar itself must be active to play a role in the dialogues we want to conduct,” he said.
When asked if he would have an office in Labuan Bajo, President Jokowi said all the attention of the attendees, including ministries and institutions, was focused on the ASEAN meeting in Labuan Bajo. Where are you based? Indeed, the implementation of the Summit here, koke. (So) Focus, focus, focus in ASEAN summit-her. All participants, ministries and institutions, focus on ASEAN summit– His, he said.
As for the involvement of the community of Labuan Bajo for the implementation of the ASEAN summit, President Jokowi considered that all were involved. Yes, I think everyone is involved because they are involved, both in the reception, in the culinary preparation, and in the preparation homestayeveryone, the hotel, everyone involved, he said.
The number of requests makes the available rooms insufficient. So we prepare also ship prepared. But it’s a very good momentum, we’re holding the ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo tomarketing-en (marketing) Labuan Bajo to let the whole world know that in Indonesia there is a Labuan Bajo name in East Nusa Tenggara, he said.
Regarding the question of the presence of a Head of State staying in Bali, the President indicated that this was linked to the availability of rooms which was indeed insufficient. Earlier, able to“I just said, rooms are not enough,” he said.
Meanwhile, a popular party was held to liven up the ASEAN Summit Celebration which took place in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara on May 10-11, 2023. The popular party was filled with exhibits cultural events, community creative products, and carnivals.
The popular festival in Waekesambi Square, Labuan Bajo, lasted one day on Sunday (7/5/2023) from morning to evening. About 50 small, micro and medium enterprises are involved in the popular party. Visitors are estimated at 1,000 people.
At the Lembata Regency exhibition, nine people exhibited the process of making woven ikat. The process begins with the separation of the cotton from the seeds, the spinning of the yarn, the dyeing, the separation of the yarns, the formation of the fabric and the weaving process to form a fabric measuring 2 meters x 1 meter.
