King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every coronation since that of William IV in 1831 depart Westminster Abbey en route to Buckingham Palace during the coronation of King Charles III and of Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Photo: CGV

As the UK witnessed another coronation on Saturday, seven decades after the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Chinese observers said on Sunday that despite a day of great pomp and ceremony, the newly crowned King Charles III is the monarch of a realm very different from the empire his mother presided over when she became queen in 1952.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan sent a message on Saturday congratulating King Charles and Queen Camilla on their coronation to the British throne.

China and the UK, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should adopt a long-term and strategic vision to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, Xi and Peng said in the joint message.

Upon invitation, visiting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended Charles’ coronation ceremony and other related activities from Friday to Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

During his visit to the UK, Han had brief meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, William, Prince of Wales, and spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

Han said that in the era of globalization, the economies of different countries are deeply connected. “China continues to promote high-quality development and will continue to promote high-level opening up, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with the British side for mutual benefit and common development,” Xinhua News Agency reported. .

King Charles III, who became monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, officially received St Edward’s crown in a religious ceremony in which he was anointed with holy oil behind a screen . The British king told the packed Gothic cathedral he had come ‘not to be served, but to serve’.

King Charles III is presented with the Sovereign’s Orb by the Archbishop of Canterbury the Very Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo: CGV

Some 2,000 dignitaries, spiritual leaders and celebrities watched, with thousands gathering in the streets of London and millions more around the world, British media reported.

The coronation provided a regal spectacle for modern audiences of the kind Britain still throws on: hours of pageantry that featured traditional dresses, statement headpieces and an array of colorful outfits – a media feast watched by the great part of the world.

However, this coronation also ushered the UK into a new era, a turning point as the country evolved from a glorious empire, inherited from Queen Elizabeth II, to one in the throes of a cost crisis. lives partly caused by the lingering fallout from Brexit, soaring inflation and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, observers said.

Now mired in a deep cost-of-living crisis and a nation whose influence is fading so rapidly that many nations in the King’s realm are eager to say goodbye, the UK has become a country struggling to regain its former splendor as a world leader. Instead, he must clumsily settle for becoming an American vassal, observers say.

They also pointed out that the crisis-laden UK has realized that disengagement with China is not in line with UK national interests, but the UK government still has no policy. global and objective Chinese. The UK is missing out on the wave of renewed relations between China and European countries, and that might not be good for the UK.

The coronation may seek to revive the country’s ancient traditions and raise the confidence of Britons in the face of current dilemmas, but the effect may be short-lived, said Cui Hongjian, director of the Department of European Studies at the Institute. Chinese International Studies, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Waking up to great fanfare today, Britons and British politicians could be faced with cold, hard facts as to where the UK’s future lies, said Li Guanjie, a researcher at the Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies in Shanghai, under the Shanghai International Studies University. Li said that Charles had taken over “an empire without his status as an empire”.

As people gathered in central London on Saturday to celebrate the once-in-a-generation event, protesters wearing yellow t-shirts booed and shouted “Not my king” throughout the morning.

According to a YouGov poll of 2,030 Britons published last week, support for keeping the monarchy stands at 62%. However, young Britons are more likely to want an elected head of state, with just 36% of 18-24 year olds wanting to keep the Royals.

Britain’s royal family faces growing challenges from outside and within as calls for the abolition of the royal family from the country’s Republicans persist. In the past, such opposition has been appeased in part by Queen Elizabeth II’s widely respected reputation, Cui said.

He said Charles, by comparison, is a more controversial and less popular figure among Britons and other nations, in part because of his messy divorce from Princess Diana. “He may not live up to his mother. So the challenges from inside and outside the royal family will only be exacerbated.”

Last month, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told the media that Britain should not “close the shutters” on China because it would be counterproductive to the national interest.

It seems British politicians are still debating the country’s China policy. It is time for the UK to show a more comprehensive and objective understanding of China and stabilize bilateral relations, otherwise the UK will miss the trend of “renewing relations” between China and countries. Europeans, Cui said, referring to frequent recent engagements between Chinese and European officials.

No senior British official has visited China since Sunak took office last October.

Experts said that while the UK has come to realize that ‘decoupling’ with China is not in its interests, the country is still willing to follow US anti-China policy closely. .

But history has already taught the UK that sticking to an outdated script would only disconnect the country from new trends. The UK must therefore adjust its foreign policy and resolve its domestic problems before it crumbles even further, analysts have said.