Inter-Service Information | Imran Khan claims top interagency intelligence official was involved in murder of veteran journalist





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that senior ISI officer Major General Faisal Naseer, who tried to kill him twice, was also involved in the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Khan’s remarks came as he addressed a rally in Lahore from his bulletproof and bombproof vehicle. The rally was broadcast live to other cities via a video link.

“Major General Faisal Naseer of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) tried to kill me twice. He is also implicated in the murder of (TV presenter) Arshad Sharif. He also stripped Senator Azam Swati of my party and inflicted severe torture on him,” Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khan said.

Arshad Sharif, a critic of the military, was killed in Kenya last October as he fled the country citing death threats from security agencies.

The shooting death of the investigative journalist by police in Kenya sparked outrage in Pakistan.

Kenyan police in an initial report said the 49-year-old was shot dead in a moving vehicle in a case of mistaken identity.

Khan, 71, had previously accused General Naseer as well as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of attempting to murder his life in November last year in Wazirabad, in the province of Punjab, where he had been shot three times in the leg.

“This man (Gen Naseer) has been involved in atrocities against members of my party for the past 20 months, but no one in his institution cares. No person who loves Pakistan can do what this man is doing. man,” the cricketer-turned-politician said, indirectly asking incumbent army general Asim Munir why he is not taking action against these ISI personnel.

The PTI leader called on the nation to come out on the roads against the “mafia leaders and their masters (elements of the military establishment)”.

“Despite these plans for murder, I am protesting on the roads for the good of this country. It is your duty to join me because this is not politics but jehad – fighting for true freedom is never politics,” he said.

Khan said his party would hold rallies from next week until May 14 to demand elections in Punjab.

He said that if the Supreme Court is challenged, the Constitution will crumble. “It means the end of the rule of law and the beginning of the law of the jungle. We will not let that happen,” Khan stressed.

The ousted Prime Minister also questioned what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was doing in the UK.

Shehbaz Sharif traveled to the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Shehbaz is there because his wealth is stashed away in Britain. Her children are abroad. This country is just a power hobby for the family,” Khan said.

He also lambasted Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for visiting India to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conclave.

Khan asked what benefit had been gained from the trip to India.

“Pakistan is humiliated in the world,” he said.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar launched an offensive against Bhutto-Zardari in his speech at the SCO meeting, backing Pakistani Foreign Minister’s statement that terrorism should not be ‘armed to score diplomatic points’ “, in remarks considered to be directed against India.

Hours later, at a press conference, Jaishankar said Bhutto-Zardari’s statement on the weaponization of terrorism unconsciously revealed a mindset.

Jaishankar accused him of being a “promoter, vindicator and mouthpiece of a terrorist industry”.

“As a foreign minister of an SCO member state, Bhutto-Zardari was treated accordingly. As a promoter, vindicator and spokesperson for a terror industry, which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions have been called out and they have been countered by SCO coming together,” Jaishankar said.

Khan criticized Jaishankar for his remarks and said, “Pakistan’s foreign minister should have calculated the cost-benefit ratio before embarking on this diplomatically risky journey.” Bhutto-Zardari, however, called his visit a “success” as he championed his country’s cause on Indian soil.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/imran-khan-claims-top-inter-services-intelligence-officer-was-involved-in-senior-journalists-murder/cid/1934974

