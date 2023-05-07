Local elections show Rishi Sunak’s biggest task is winning back Boris Johnson fans

The Conservatives’ media strategy for the local elections was simple. Seizing on an academic analysis from a few weeks ago that the party could lose a thousand seats, promoting it as widely as possible, and then, when the results come in, seizing on the fact that the bleak predictions of the experts were wrong and maintain that the party is on the road to recovery.

Unfortunately for the conservatives, the experts were right. The party lost a thousand seats. Voters showed one in three Conservative councilors the way out. The only saving grace was that by Friday evening all the results were known and the thousand seat barrier passed, media attention had turned to Saturday’s crowning glory.

In truth, seat gains and losses were never going to be more than an imperfect guide to party performance in these local elections. Five thousand of the 8,000 seats at stake were in relatively small county districts where, in many cases, small wards elected many councilors, while much larger wards elsewhere elected only one. Therefore, the outcome in the county districts was expected to have a disproportionate impact on the tally of wins and losses.

Meanwhile, the ups and downs in seat counts reflected how things had changed since what now represents psephological prehistory in May 2019, when Brexit splits sparked support from both Tories and Labour. Still, what we really want to know is what impact the political dramas of the past 18 months have had on Conservative support. This forces us to look at the highs and lows of the votes compared to more recent local elections.

Detailed ward-by-ward voting figures for 45 of the 230 local authorities where an election has been held this year have been collected after BBC statements. They are not easy to read for conservatives. On average, the party has fallen four points since last year in the quarters fought by the three main parties and up to ten points since two years ago, that is before Partygate hit the headlines and that the party still has a lead over Labor in the national polls.

Moreover, the loss of party support was particularly heavy in the places that were the foundation of Boris Johnson’s 2019 election victory. For example, party support was on average down 7.5 points from two years ago in neighborhoods that gave Leave a clear lead in 2016, but 12.5 in places that voted overwhelmingly for Leave. Such a trend is consistent with evidence from opinion polls that the decline in Tory fortunes over the past 18 months has been particularly steep among those who backed Brexit.

Similarly, and not unrelated, Conservative support also fell more steeply in neighborhoods with more older voters. Party vote share has fallen by seven points from 2021 in neighborhoods with relatively few older voters, but by 13 points where they are the most numerous.

In short, it was Boris Johnson’s England that especially fell in love with the Conservatives. Mr Sunak not only needs to restore his party’s reputation for competence with swing voters, but also to regain the trust of his core supporters.

Moreover, the party cannot take comfort in the fact that many of its supporters have simply stayed at home and are therefore not yet lost to their opponents. On the contrary, turnout has held up better in places that voted overwhelmingly for the Conservatives four years ago. Meanwhile, Conservative support actually fell the steepest in places where turnout held up the best. The party must win back those who have defected to other parties, not simply restore the enthusiasm of those who, although disenchanted, cannot yet contemplate the prospect of voting Labour.

The downfall of the Tories following the defection was underscored by the BBC’s projection of how successful the parties would have been had all of Britain held local elections on Thursday. That put support for the Conservatives at just 26%, nearly a record high for the party.

It’s really no wonder the party lost a thousand council seats on Thursday. The political dramas of the past 18 months have strained the very nerve of his electoral support and they may well prove difficult to heal.

John Curtice is Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde and Senior Fellow at the National Center for Social and UK Research in a Changing Europe.

