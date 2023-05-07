The 2023 Turkish elections, the beginning of the post-Erdogan era? – JNS.org

On May 14, 2023, legislative and presidential elections will take place in Turkey. The elections were brought forward by a month to avoid the pilgrimage to Mecca (the hajj), university entrance exams and the start of summer vacation in June. May 14 is a symbolic choice, because on this date, in 1950, the Turkish Democratic Party defeats the Kemalist Party for the first time. Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan hopes to defeat the Kemalist Party (CHP), or rather the Kemalist Party-led alliance, as he has done regularly over the past two decades.

The vote will be Erdogan’s toughest test in his 20 years in power. The results will determine not only who will lead Turkey, but how it will be managed, where its economy is going and what role it could play in calming the war in Ukraine and its relations with countries and leaders in the Middle East. European Union, NATO and the United States.

The alliance against Erdogan has six member parties and is therefore called the Table of Six. It should be noted that in Turkey there is no tradition of political alliances, but rather of strong individual leaders. The change is the result of the transition to a presidential system which requires a 51% majority, none of the candidates can reach such a high number of support. The Supreme Electoral Council has determined that if none of the candidates obtains more than 50% of the vote, a new presidential election will be held on May 28.

The Table of Six alliance is made up of parties with different political ideologies. Their bond stems primarily from their shared ambition to oust Erdogan from power. This ambition is motivated by the need to solve Turkey’s immediate problems, such as the economic situation (inflation has reached 85%) and the consequences of the devastating earthquakes in which Turkey lost around 47,000 citizens. In terms of foreign policy, it is likely that the Table of Six will find it difficult to decide. Erdogan takes advantage of this, declaring that not only is Kemal Kilicderoglu unqualified to lead, but that the cowardly opposition coalition supporting him cannot rule Turkey. Erdogan’s alliance, on the other hand, is much more natural and consists of parties with a similar political vision.

Nevertheless, according to the most reliable polls, Kilicderoglu is currently ahead against Erdogan, but not by much. Sources in Turkey say that 55% of the population did not vote for Erdogan in previous elections, but that does not mean they will vote for Kilicderoglu. It remains to be seen whether Kilicderoglu will be able to capture the percentages that did not vote for Erdogan.

The main issue in these elections is the leaders themselves. The question is whether Turkey will continue Erdogan’s rule after two decades in power or turn the page on a new chapter with a new leader. The strength of Kilicderoglu, 74, a retired civil servant who has been called a serial loser by many, is that he is neither another Erdogan nor an anti-Erdogan. He is not good at rhetoric and is not at all charismatic, but is extremely well educated (just mention the issue of Erdogans graduating from Marmara University), is considered an honest politician and is considered as tolerant and conciliatory. Kilicderoglu is often compared to Bulent Ecevit, the popular former prime minister who is said to have maintained Turkey’s reputation as the most secular Muslim country in the world.

Opposition allies of Kilicderoglus focus on issues such as the economy, the fight against corruption, the construction of a new parliament, the strengthening of the legal system, the abolition of Erdogan’s authoritarianism, the return to diplomatic talks rather than pursuing aggressive political activism, human rights and more. Erdogan has a charisma that Kilicderoglu lacks, but he creates divisions and divisions (HESAPLAMA). Kilicdaroglu represents quite the opposite: forgiveness and reconciliation (HELALLEME), which Turkey needs to consolidate all components of society.

The Table of Six alliance aims to bring together citizens of all backgrounds, ethnic origins and political opinions. According to Kilicderoglu, also known as the Turkish Gandhi, the ultimate goal of alliances is to bring prosperity and peace to Turkey. He claims that if the alliance wins the elections, Turkey will become a happier place. Interestingly, over the years and particularly during the current election campaign, Kilicderoglus’ rhetoric has become more emotive and popular, indicating, perhaps, how Erdogan’s rhetorical style has been widely adopted. For this reason, among others, Erdogan’s ability to shape and control the current discourse in Turkey is limited and even reduced compared to the past.

The fact that Erdogan has unlimited power in Turkey and relies heavily on campaign promises he may not be able to deliver, such as bringing inflation down to single digits, continuing to improving relations with neighboring countries and regional actors and restoring disaster areas at record speed could create a problem for him. This is one of the reasons why Erdogan uses the tactic of dividing and dividing Turkish society. This helps him weaken the opposition and undermine his attempt to solve problems and unify society.

Turks widely perceive the elections as free but unfair because the process leading up to the elections is not fair. The AKP government has almost total control over the media, which gives it a big advantage over the opposition. The government uses all means and facilities of the state to increase its chances of winning. The elections themselves are free, and if the opposition supervises them properly, it will be difficult to rig the results.

Apparently, the AKP government has no interest in tampering with the elections, as it needs international investments to meet the country’s economic needs and the phenomenon of election fraud has alienated Turkey from Western markets in the past. If this happens again, it will lead to less cooperation with Western countries and could even sabotage Turkey’s latest attempt to enter the European Union.

However, many interviewees in the Turkish media express their fear of a rigged election. Such a scenario could happen thanks to the survivors of the earthquake. The AKP government organized new temporary accommodation for the survivors, mainly in western Turkey, in hotels and hostels. Survivors can vote either in these new locations or in their original place of residence. There is no guarantee that no one will vote twice.

The February 2023 earthquake is a central issue in the electoral campaign. As Erdogan bases his election campaign on promises to rebuild devastated neighborhoods in an attempt to convince voters that only his government, which has sparked a construction boom that has spurred economic growth, can help restore neighborhoods, the opposition is pointing an accusing finger at him and his government, saying the buildings that have collapsed were built by contractors who won fraudulent tenders and that there is no assurance that the new buildings that Erdogan promises to build will be safer.

However, the most important point of the elections is the reduction of Erdogan’s influence and power as the sole ruler of Turkey. Even if Erdogan wins, which seems very likely to this writer, then his power will be dampened. If he does not win, he will be forced to heed the opposition and his position as sole ruler will be undermined.

For Israel, both scenarios could be negative. If Erdogan wins, he will likely continue Ankara’s rapprochement with regional players, including Israel. Ankara, which began normalization efforts with Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Syria and even Greece after the earthquake, may continue its rapprochement efforts even after Erdogan’s election in the hope of calming the economic situation in Turkey.

As far as Europe is concerned, one can expect continuity in the offensive rhetoric, even if one could hear a softer voice than before due to the need for foreign investment after the earthquake and the desire to be admitted to the European Union. Israel and the world are used to Erdogan’s character, so no big surprises are expected.

If Kilicderoglu wins, we might see a more stable Turkey, but that doesn’t mean relations with the West or with Israel will be any smoother, although they will probably be calmer and the rhetoric more relaxed. One issue that could arise should Kilicderoglu come to power is his opposition, as he revealed in June 2022, to Erdogan’s policy of rapprochement. Kilicderoglu promised that he would force Israel, Saudi Arabia and Greece to take responsibility for the measures taken against Turkey in recent years. According to Kilicderoglu, there is a price to pay for turning our citizens into martyrs in international waters.

He also said that as far as Turkey is concerned, the issue of blue marmara is not closed. A few weeks ago, Kilicderoglu said that Turkey must always be on the side of the Palestinians, because to do otherwise would be a betrayal of Islam. It is possible that these statements are another example of Kilicderoglus adopting Erdogan’s rhetoric, but the highest probability is that as a leader he will continue to side with the Palestinians at the expense of Israel. Israel’s interest is to try to restore the relationship with Turkey to the golden age that preceded the Erdogan era. However, this ambition is unreasonable, and Israel must coordinate its expectations and calculate its steps accordingly.

Dr. Efrat Aviv is a senior researcher at the BESA Center and a lecturer in the Department of General History at Bar-Ilan University.

Originally published by the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.