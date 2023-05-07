Trump tells lawyer he’s not attracted to her when filing rape complaint





Donald Trump told a lawyer who questioned him that he would never be interested in her. He made the comment after explaining that his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll was not his type. Trump was filed for a rape and libel lawsuit brought by Carroll. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump told a lawyer he would never be interested in her while she questioned him during a deposition.

The 48-minute video of the deposition was shown to jurors in court this week in the rape and libel trial filed by E. Jean Carroll.

In the video, Trump denied raping Carroll and repeated his claim that she was not his “type”.

“I say this with the greatest respect, it’s not my style,” Trump said. “Not my type in any way, shape or form.”

Trump then turned to Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, who was questioning him, to inform him that she was not his type either.

“You wouldn’t be my choice either, to be honest with you,” Trump said. “I hope you’re not insulted. I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way. I’m being honest when I say that.”

Roberta Kaplan, attorney for E. Jean Carroll, is seen in October 2018. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Although he insisted he would never be attracted to Carroll, the former president at one point in the deposition confused her with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

When shown a photo of him meeting Carroll at an event in 1987, he pointed to it and said, “That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife.”

Carroll submitted the photo in the lawsuit to prove she had met Trump, as the former president denied ever meeting her and called her a “liar” and “mentally ill”.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, alleged that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1996.

