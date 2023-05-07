Why Prime Minister Modi is ending his Karnataka election campaign in Nanjangud city

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ final campaign rally for the 2023 elections in Karnataka will be a three-bird one-stone affair in Nanjangud on Sunday. A) The rally is meant to add the ultimate weight to the campaign of BJP candidate V Somannas against Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna. B) It aims to reach voters in 15 constituencies across Mysore and Chamarajanagar. And C) it fits perfectly with the BJP’s retort to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharges’ snake remark to the Prime Minister.

On his first and most important visit to Nanjangud, the Prime Minister is due to visit the historic Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, also known as Nanjundeshwara Temple.

The visit, political observers say, may have been intended to hint at the association of Lord Shiva amid controversy over the Kharges serpent remark. After Congress leader branded PM a poisonous snake during campaign, BJP thundered PM Modi was Neelkanthanother name for Lord Shiva, which means one who can withstand the pain of poison.

The ancient temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located in the pilgrimage town of Nanjanagudu in Mysore district. It stands on the banks of the Kapila River, a tributary of the Kaveri. Word on her means poison in Kannada, hence the name Nanjangudu, which means the abode of the god Nanjundeshwara”.

Legend has it that the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan, on the advice of his minister Sri Poornayya, sent his royal elephant to the temple when he became blind. It is said that after 48 days of rituals, the vision of the elephants was restored and Tipu Sultan offered an emerald green Shivalinga to the temple as a sign of gratitude.

On the penultimate day of his campaign in Badami, the prime minister said the “overwhelming response” he received during his roadshow in Bengaluru made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the elections on behalf of the BJP.

This morning I went to take a darshan of Janata Janardhan in Bengaluru. People have given me love and affection never seen before,” he said at a town hall meeting in Bagalkote district.

Addressing Siddaramaiah who was elected from Badami constituency in the 2018 elections in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said: I heard that Siddaramaiah said that any development that happened during the 3, last 5 years was due to the efforts of his government. His denominational statement stands to reason that if anyone is doing the job, it is the dual-powered government and doing it without discrimination.”

Voting for the 2023 Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Read all the latest political news and Karnataka Election 2023 updates here