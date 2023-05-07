Politics
Why Prime Minister Modi is ending his Karnataka election campaign in Nanjangud city
On his first and most important visit to Nanjangud, the Prime Minister is due to visit the historic Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, also known as Nanjundeshwara Temple. (PTI)
Apart from reaching out to voters in Varuna, Mysore and Chamarajanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ rally in the city of Nanjangud, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, fits perfectly in BJP’s counter to the remark of the snake of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ final campaign rally for the 2023 elections in Karnataka will be a three-bird one-stone affair in Nanjangud on Sunday. A) The rally is meant to add the ultimate weight to the campaign of BJP candidate V Somannas against Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna. B) It aims to reach voters in 15 constituencies across Mysore and Chamarajanagar. And C) it fits perfectly with the BJP’s retort to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharges’ snake remark to the Prime Minister.
On his first and most important visit to Nanjangud, the Prime Minister is due to visit the historic Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, also known as Nanjundeshwara Temple.
The visit, political observers say, may have been intended to hint at the association of Lord Shiva amid controversy over the Kharges serpent remark. After Congress leader branded PM a poisonous snake during campaign, BJP thundered PM Modi was Neelkanthanother name for Lord Shiva, which means one who can withstand the pain of poison.
The ancient temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located in the pilgrimage town of Nanjanagudu in Mysore district. It stands on the banks of the Kapila River, a tributary of the Kaveri. Word on her means poison in Kannada, hence the name Nanjangudu, which means the abode of the god Nanjundeshwara”.
Legend has it that the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan, on the advice of his minister Sri Poornayya, sent his royal elephant to the temple when he became blind. It is said that after 48 days of rituals, the vision of the elephants was restored and Tipu Sultan offered an emerald green Shivalinga to the temple as a sign of gratitude.
On the penultimate day of his campaign in Badami, the prime minister said the “overwhelming response” he received during his roadshow in Bengaluru made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the elections on behalf of the BJP.
This morning I went to take a darshan of Janata Janardhan in Bengaluru. People have given me love and affection never seen before,” he said at a town hall meeting in Bagalkote district.
Addressing Siddaramaiah who was elected from Badami constituency in the 2018 elections in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said: I heard that Siddaramaiah said that any development that happened during the 3, last 5 years was due to the efforts of his government. His denominational statement stands to reason that if anyone is doing the job, it is the dual-powered government and doing it without discrimination.”
Voting for the 2023 Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Read all the latest political news and Karnataka Election 2023 updates here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/elections/a-3-in-1-rally-why-pm-modi-is-ending-his-karnataka-election-campaign-in-nanjangud-town-7740787.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Prime Minister Modi is ending his Karnataka election campaign in Nanjangud city
- ASEAN summit becomes momentum to promote Labuan Bajo: president
- The Last of Us Part 3 Closing the story would be a mistake
- silicon | Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art – Asian Art Museum
- SEA Games 2023: New rules could help Cambodia confuse and conquer
- Google plans to use video, AI to make search more ‘visual and effortless,’ report says
- Trump tells lawyer he’s not attracted to her when filing rape complaint
- The 2023 Turkish elections, the beginning of the post-Erdogan era? – JNS.org
- Local elections show Rishi Sunak’s biggest task is winning back Boris Johnson fans
- Bye Cliffy Hockey? Evander Kane; NHL Rumors
- 5 Best Self-Care Gifts For Men For Father’s Day | Product Reviews
- Support for Erdogan’s party declines in Turkey’s earthquake zone | turkey